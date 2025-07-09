"Unprepared And Entitled": College Grads Unpopular With Hiring Managers, Survey Finds

Authored by Seth Rosevear via The College Fix,

A recent survey from Intelligent found that “1 in 4 hiring managers say recent grads are unprepared for the workforce” and “1 in 8 managers [are] planning to avoid hiring them in 2025.”

The main reasons for this are lack of preparation, a so-so work ethic, and a sense of entitlement among the grads, according to the survey.

“24% of hiring managers believe recent college graduates are unprepared for the workforce, while 33% cite a lack of work ethic, and 29% view them as entitled,” the survey found.

“Additionally, 27% feel recent graduates are easily offended, and 25% say they don’t respond well to feedback.”

The survey results appear to mirror a trend found in recent headlines. A “2025 college graduate job market” search conducted by The College Fix produced the following headlines:

“Class of 2025 College Grads Face Uncertain Job Market” “Job Market is Getting Tougher for College Graduates” “New Grads Struggling to Find Work in Job Market “No Hire, No Fire: The Worst Market for Grads in Years”

Jake Gomez, head of vertical strategy for ManpowerGroup, told The College Fix that recent grads face some measure of uncertainty and struggle.

The main hurdles the 2025 graduating class face are hiring uncertainty surrounding the tariff war, artificial intelligence, automation taking over entry level positions, and “degrees [that] have not kept pace with the changing landscape,” Gomez said in an email interview.

“This creates a mismatch, compounded by the increase in former college graduates still in the job search,” he said.

Gomez also pointed out recent grads cannot expect to be immediately snatched up, that they must be prepared to search “an average of 4-6 months to find work,” and noted certain degrees should expect a longer search period.

This should not discourage graduates, he added: “The job market is evolving, not closing, and job seekers must adapt accordingly.”

He suggested grads tout their “skills and talent, not just a GPA” to “share what [they] are doing to continuously make [themselves] better.”

He also recommended grads earn certifications, especially those in AI, because “even basic knowledge in this area is attractive to employers.”

Recent grads should also tailor their responses for each job application, he said. The main structure can be the same, but the specifics of the cover letter and resume should vary in response to each job posting.

Gomez also touted a strong, active LinkedIn presence and information interviews with professionals in a desired field.

“Network like it’s your job because until you find one, it is,” Gomez told The Fix.

Even if you cannot find a full-time job immediately, Gomez said, “Do freelance, part-time, or project work” so that you can “build the desired experience and demonstrate initiative.”

Even though AI has squashed some entry level positions, grads can use it as a tool to improve their job search. Gomez said a few ways that AI can help with writing cover letters and resumes, and coming up with potential interview questions to be practiced with real people.

However, Gomez warned that care must be taken with AI since it “can make applications feel unauthentic,” and “become a crutch and hamper growth in critical skills.”

Use of AI should also include strict editing to “ensure it reflects your voice” and to “stay true to who you are, embracing your strengths, values, and interests,” he said.

At the end of the day, Gomez said, “control what you can control – your effort and attitude. Don’t give up, ask for help, and be kind to yourself and others. You will succeed.”

The College Fix reached out to six colleges to inquire if their career services were planning on making any changes to help students succeed.

Pennsylvania State University was the only one to respond and Senior Director Bob Orndorff of Career Services told us that they “are experiencing major budget cuts.”