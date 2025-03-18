US Building Permits Sink For 3rd Straight Month

After an unexpected plunge in January, February Housing Starts were expected to bounce back modestly (while building permits were expected to slow further) as the impact of storms fades.

The analysts were right in direction but off in magnitude as, despite a slump in homebuilder sentiment, housing starts exploded 11.2% higher MoM (after dropping 11.5% MoM in January), well above all all estimates (+1.4% exp). Building Permits fell 1.2% MoM (just shy of the 1.4% decline MoM expected)...

Source: Bloomberg

That is the third month in a row of permits declining...

Both single-family and multi-unit building permits declined while single-family and multi-unit starts soared...

Building Permits SAAR are basically at the same level they were over a decade ago...

Homebuilder sentiment suggests the recovery in housing starts will be short-lived...

Will the dovish drift in rate-cut expectations be enough to lift homebuilder sentiment and therefore permits? Or will Powell pour cold water on that tomorrow?

So, the forward-looking aspect of the residential construction data is not pretty... despite mortgage rates tumbling.