US Dominates World University Rankings

The latest global university ranking has been released by Times Higher Education, putting the UK's Oxford University at the top of the pile once again.

While the UK features quite heavily at the sharp end of the list, it's the United States that utterly dominates, as Statista's Martin Armstrong illustrates in the following infographic.

Based on five indicators (teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry), the U.S. has an incredible 19 universities inside the top 30 - compared to the UK's five.

China has the third most institutions in this part of the ranking, with Tsinghua University and Peking University in 12th and 14th place, respectively.