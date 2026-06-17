US Embassy Warns Americans Against Renting Jet Skis In The Bahamas

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Embassy in Nassau issued a security alert on June 15, urging American citizens to avoid renting jet skis in The Bahamas, citing security risks and a lack of safety regulation enforcement.

The warning comes amid reports of sexual assault cases involving jet ski operators and injuries linked to jet ski incidents in the country.

The alert advised U.S. citizens to be wary of solicitations from jet ski operators near the Cruise Port, Junkanoo Beach, and Arawak Cay, and the small islands east of Paradise Island.

It also reminds U.S. citizens about regulations that bar individuals under 18 from renting jet skis and prohibit jet ski operators from riding with renters in The Bahamas.

According to the embassy, at least six U.S. citizens have been hospitalized because of jet ski-related injuries since August 2024, with three requiring emergency medical evacuation to the United States.

The embassy said at least two American women reported being sexually assaulted by jet ski operators this year. Another two female U.S. citizens reported sexual assaults last year, following three similar reports in 2024.

Some of the victims alleged that jet ski operators solicited them for rides from “the small islands just east of Paradise Island, downtown Nassau, and Paradise Island beaches,” including areas stretching from Junkanoo Beach to Saunders Beach and Cabbage Beach, according to the embassy.

“The victims said they were assaulted on isolated islands near Nassau,” it stated.

The embassy referenced an August 2025 incident, in which a U.S. citizen riding a jet ski was killed after being struck by an unlicensed operator who was driving an unregistered boat off Paradise Island.

Due to security risks arising from jet ski activities, U.S. government employees working in the Bahamas have been barred from renting or using jet skis on New Providence and Paradise islands, the embassy said.

The U.S. State Department has placed The Bahamas under a Level 2 travel advisory, meaning travelers are advised to “exercise increased caution” when traveling to the country due to violent crime like armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults, as well as swimming-related risks.

The advisory states that most crimes have been reported in the area of Nassau and Freeport on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands. It advises those traveling to The Bahamas to remain vigilant at vacation rental properties, especially those without private security.

U.S. citizens are also advised not to answer the door for unexpected visitors at a hotel or residence, to keep doors and windows locked, and not to “physically resist any robbery attempt,” according to the advisory. It also warned Americans against bringing firearms or ammunition to The Bahamas.