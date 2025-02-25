print-icon
US Home Prices Accelerated To New Record High In December (Except Tampa Again!)

by Tyler Durden
For the second straight month, US home prices accelerated YoY in December (according to the latest data from S&P Global's Case-Shiller Index). The 20-City Composite saw prices jump 0.5% MoM (faster than expected and the biggest jump since June) and accelerating MoM for the 3rd straight month...

Source: Bloomberg

But, Tampa prices continue to tumble..

In fact, Tampa prices are at their lowest since Sept 2023...

Arguably, (lagged) mortgage rates dipped during that period (positive short-term for the highly smoothed and lagged Case Shiller series), but as is clear, things do not end well...

Source: Bloomberg

However, home price appreciation does seem to track very closely with bank reserves at The Fed (6mo lag)...

Source: Bloomberg

So 100bps of rate-cuts prompted a re-acceleration in home prices...

Source: Bloomberg

Well played Fed!!

 

