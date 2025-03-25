US Home Prices Hit A New Record High In January... Except In Tampa

After accelerating for the last three months (MoM), S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data shows home prices rose at a slightly lower pace in January (the latest data released today), up 0.46% MoM (from +0.54% MoM in Dec). This was slightly faster than expected (+0.4% exp) and raised the YoY price gain to +4.67%...

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, home prices hit yet another record high (as Tampa prices decline)...

Spot the odd one out...

Arguably, (lagged) mortgage rates dipped during that period (positive short-term for the highly smoothed and lagged Case Shiller series), but as is clear, things do not end well...

However, home price appreciation does seem to track very closely with bank reserves at The Fed (6mo lag), which implies prices are going to re-accelerate once again...

So 100bps of rate-cuts prompted a re-acceleration in home prices...Well played Fed!!