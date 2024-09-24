US Home Prices Hit New Record High, But YoY Appreciation Slows Significantly

For the fourth month in a row, US home price annual appreciation slowed in July (according to the latest data from S&P CoreLogic's Case-Shiller indices).

The 20-City Composite index rose 0.27% MoM (less than the +0.4% expected), which left the YoY price change at +5.92% - its lowest since November...

Source: Bloomberg

US Home prices are at record highs (a great time to cut rates)...

Source: Bloomberg

All 20 cities in the composite index continue to see annual home price appreciation...

The home price appreciation continues to track bank reserves at The Fed (lower on a lag)...

Source: Bloomberg

Of course, the funniest thing is that as price appreciation actually begins to slow (a good thing for affordability at the margin), The Fed has slashed interest-rates (which one would expect will juice home prices once again?).

Mortgage rates are already leading lower...

Will The Fed ignite another houosing bubble and re-heat CPI in an Arthur-Burns-esque 1970s redux?