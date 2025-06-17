US Homebuilder Confidence Tumbles Near 13-Year-Lows

Confidence among US homebuilders fell to the lowest level since December 2022 in June, with potential buyers deterred by high mortgage rates and anxiety about tariffs and the economy.

A gauge of market conditions from the NAHB slipped 2 points to 32 this month (well below the 36 exp), back near 13 year lows...

Source: Bloomberg

All three of the overall index’s components declined, with a measure of present sales falling to the lowest level since 2012.

Gauges of traffic of prospective buyers and expected sales over the next six months are both at the lowest point in more than a year, NAHB data show.

The trade association is forecasting a decline in single-family starts this year, given weakening conditions, NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said in a prepared statement.

o entice reluctant buyers, builders have increasingly relied on sales incentives and discounts. The share of respondents reporting cutting prices in June rose to 37%, the highest since NAHB started tracking it monthly in 2022.

“Rising inventory levels and prospective home buyers who are on hold waiting for affordability conditions to improve are resulting in weakening price growth in most markets and generating price declines for resales in a growing number of markets,” Dietz said.

Finally, homebuilder sentiment has a long way to go to catch down to homebuyer confidence...

Source: Bloomberg

...and don't expect a Fed rate-cut to help (as the curve is steepening).