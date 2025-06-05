US Jobless Claims Surge To 8 Month Highs

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time jumped to 247k last week (above the 239k expected) - the highest since October 2024...

Source: Bloomberg

A breakdown of weekly claims changes finds the biggest increases in Kentucky and Minnesota, and the biggest drops in Michigan and Florida.

Continuing claims remain above the 1.9 million Americans level for the second week in a row...

Source: Bloomberg

...with the DOGE-inspired 'Deep Tristate' region seeing claims surge to their highest since Dec 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

Despite Musk's obvious disappointment at the One Big Beautiful Bill's lack of spending cuts, he can be proud that he did his part to shrink the workforce of the leviathan...