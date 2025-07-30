print-icon
US Pending Home Sales Hover Near Record Lows After June Gloom

by Tyler Durden
The choppy performance of the US housing market continued in June with pending home sales falling 0.8% MoM (considerably worse than the 0.2% MoM rise expected).

That left YoY sales down 0.3% - the seventh straight monthly decline in annual growth - leaving the total pending home sales index back near record lows...

The supply of existing homes for sale has reached an almost five-year high, as more people list their homes for sale, but the extra inventory isn’t yet pushing prices down.

Mortgage applications to buy a home dropped 5% last week and are down for the last five weeks... so don't hold your breath for any material improvement any time soon.

The Northeast was the only region to see a rise (+2.1% MoM) in pending home sales with sales in The West dropping the most (-3.9% MoM).

Pending-homes sales tend to be a leading indicator for previously owned homes, as houses typically go under contract a month or two before they’re sold.

