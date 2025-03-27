print-icon
US Pending Home Sales Limp Higher In February Off Record Lows

by Tyler Durden
After two straight months of sizable declines, US pending home sales were expected to rise modestly (+1.0% MoM) in February and they were right as sales rose 2.0% MoM. However, that was not enough to spring sales off record lows as pending home sales dropped 7.2% YoY...

Contract signings on existing US homes rose 2% to 72 in February, after a storm-battered January that crippled house-hunting, dragging NAR's Pending Home Sales index barely off record lows...

“Despite the modest monthly increase, contract signings remain well below normal historical levels,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a prepared statement.

Pending sales climbed 6.2% in the South, the US’s biggest home-selling region, following a 9.2% decline a month earlier. 

The Midwest registered a more modest increase, while pending sales in the West and Northeast fell.

Heavy snowfall especially in the South likely delayed homebuying, pushing deals that would’ve been struck a month earlier into February.

However, sales won’t improve meaningfully until mortgage rates fall back to 5% or lower, according to a 2025 housing outlook from JPMorgan and the Mortgage Bankers Association sees rates staying above 6% at least through next year. 

The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage stood at 6.71% in the week ended March 21, according to MBA.

Finally, bear in mind that pending-homes sales tend to be a leading indicator for previously owned homes, as houses typically go under contract a month or two before they’re sold.

