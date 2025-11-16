Virginia Neighborhood Shocked By Massive Home Addition Built For Three-Generation Family

Multigenerational living has surged to a record high, with 17% of 2024 buyers purchasing homes designed for multiple generations, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Families are increasingly combining households to cope with elevated living costs, caregiving demands, and even the need to reconnect as a family unit. This trend is being fueled by a housing market that remains frozen for many first-time buyers - caught between high mortgage rates and record high prices - pushing more families to pool resources and live under one roof.

The multigenerational home trend is being fueled by a "Silver Tsunami" of Baby Boomers entering their 70s and 80s. As this cohort ages, millions will downsize, retire, move into multigenerational homes, require caregiving, or transition to assisted-living or aging-in-place arrangements.

Evidence of this trend recently surfaced in a quiet northern Virginia neighborhood, where a newly built home addition has sparked outrage, according to FOX 5's Bob Barnard.

Barnard said a three-story addition to a single-story home is set to house three generations of one family. He noted that the builders met all zoning requirements, but the neighborhood is outraged because the addition resembles a small multifamily apartment building.

Given that the Silver Tsunami is underway and much of the real estate industry isn't prepared, additions like the one seen in the northern Virginia neighborhood will continue to startle communities.