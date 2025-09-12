Visualizing Americans' Median Salaries By Age Group

How much do Americans earn at different stages of life?

The discrepancies between the median earnings of each age group in the U.S. might surprise you.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, highlights the median annual earnings of full time wage and salaried workers across age groups in the U.S., using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Median Salary by Age in America

As seen in the data table below, America’s youngest workers (aged 16 to 19) earn the least, with annual earnings of just $33,280. This figure is almost half the national median, reflecting their limited experience and lower-paying entry-level roles.

As workers gain more education and experience in their 20s, earnings rise significantly to $40,664 for those aged 20 to 24.

Income growth accelerates as workers enter their 30s and 40s. Median earnings reach $59,228 for ages 25 to 34 and peak at $70,824 between ages 45 and 54.

This period typically reflects career stability, advanced skills, and leadership roles, contributing to higher paychecks. Notably, the 35 to 44 bracket ($70,252) is nearly identical to the peak decade, showing sustained strength in mid-career earnings.

Later Career and Retirement Age Earnings

After 55, earnings begin to taper off as workers aged 55 to 64 earn $67,392. After that, those 65 and older see median earnings of $62,296, nearly identical to the overall national median.

Interestingly, older workers (65+) earn around $3,000 more than those in the 25 to 34 bracket, reflecting a group of late-career professionals who continue to command strong wages.

To learn more about household finances and earnings in the U.S., check out this map of poverty by state on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.