Visualizing America's Wealth Distribution By Generation

The Baby Boomer generation is arguably the richest in history, averaging $1 million in wealth per person in America.

Thanks to decades of strong economic growth and falling interest rates, America’s Boomer generation holds more than half of all of the country’s wealth. Notably, they make up only a fifth of the population.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows U.S. household wealth distribution by generation, using data from the UBS Global Wealth Report 2025.

Breaking Down Wealth Distribution by Generation in 2025

Below, we show the distribution of assets owned, net of mortgage debt in 2025:

In 2025, Americans hold a combined $163.1 trillion in wealth, with Baby Boomers accounting for $83.3 trillion.

For Boomers, the largest share comes from financial assets (29.3%), followed by real estate net of debt (23.3%). Today, the youngest Boomers are turning 60 or 61, with the generation approaching peak wealth accumulation as they exit the workforce.

Generation X—now ages 45 to 60—holds $42.6 trillion, roughly half the wealth of Boomers. This gap reflects slower income growth compounded by weaker stock market performance in the years following the dot-com bust.

Importantly, these years overlapped with Gen X’s prime earning period. In comparison, Boomers benefited from a fourfold surge in financial markets during their 30s, accelerating their wealth growth.

For Millennials and Gen Z—those born after 1981—total wealth stands at $17.1 trillion. Interestingly, private business assets (10.8%) makes up a bigger part of their wealth than other generations, suggesting an entrepreneurial edge relative to older generations today.

