Visualizing The Distribution Of Global Wealth

Wealth distribution varies significantly across the world’s regions, reflecting the economic disparities shaped by differences in development, resource availability, and financial access.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the share of adults in each global region who fall into four wealth bands (figures in USD):

Under $10K

$10K to $100K

$100K to $1M

Over $1M

The data comes from the UBS Global Wealth Report 2024 and encompasses 56 markets representing an estimated 92.2% of total global wealth.

The UBS report’s data does not include a majority of African countries.

Global Wealth by Region in 2023

The majority of adults in the lowest wealth bracket (under $10K) are concentrated in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, where nearly 70% of people in this wealth bracket being from the region.

On the other end, the highest wealth bracket (over $1M) is dominated by the Americas along with the grouped region of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The Americas, which includes North and South America, have the highest share (42.7%) of global adults with wealth over $1 million, showing a concentration of high net worth individuals in this region.

At the country level, the U.S is home to nearly 22 million people with a wealth exceeding one million dollars, the highest number of millionaires in any country according to analysis by UBS.

This means that in 2023, the U.S. hosted 38% of the world’s millionaires.

Mainland China ranked second with just over 6 million millionaires, almost twice the number of the third-ranked country, the United Kingdom.

