Visualizing Health Insurance As A Share Of Median Income By US State

by Tyler Durden
Americans pay wildly different amounts for health insurance depending on where they live.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows which states pay the most (and least) when health insurance costs are measured as a share of median income.

The data for this visualization comes from WalletHub. It analyzed silver-tier health plan premiums in all 50 states and compared them to local median incomes to determine cost burdens.

Vermont and West Virginia Lead in Cost Burden

In Vermont, residents spend 19.6% of their monthly income on health insurance, the highest share in the country. West Virginia follows closely at 18.8%.

RankStateInsurance as % of Income
1Vermont19.6%
2West Virginia18.8%
3Alaska14.0%
4Wyoming13.8%
5New York10.9%
6Mississippi10.5%
7South Dakota10.2%
8Louisiana10.2%
9Alabama10.1%
10New Mexico9.7%
11Nebraska9.5%
12Oklahoma9.3%
13Montana9.3%
14Arkansas9.2%
15Tennessee9.2%
16Maine9.1%
17North Carolina8.6%
18Florida8.6%
19Connecticut8.5%
20Missouri8.4%
21South Carolina8.4%
22Kansas8.4%
23Kentucky8.4%
24North Dakota8.3%
25Georgia7.9%
26Wisconsin7.7%
27Delaware7.7%
28Texas7.6%
29Ohio7.5%
30Oregon7.4%
31Iowa7.0%
32Utah7.0%
33Pennsylvania7.0%
34Idaho6.9%
35Illinois6.9%
36Michigan6.7%
37Nevada6.6%
38Indiana6.5%
39Arizona6.0%
40Hawaii5.9%
41Colorado5.9%
42California5.8%
43New Jersey5.7%
44Rhode Island5.6%
45Washington5.3%
46Massachusetts5.0%
47Minnesota4.9%
48Virginia4.9%
49Maryland4.3%
50New Hampshire4.0%

The South and Mountain West Feel the Pinch

Many Southern and Mountain West states, like Mississippi, Wyoming, and Louisiana, also rank high in insurance cost burden. These regions tend to have poorer health outcomes and lower median incomes, exacerbating affordability issues. As Brookings notes, Medicaid expansion status and rural demographics heavily influence insurance markets in these areas.

New Hampshire and the Northeast Are Least Burdened

New Hampshire residents spend just 4% of their income on health insurance, the lowest in the nation.

Massachusetts, Maryland, and Minnesota also enjoy low cost burdens. These states often have robust state-run exchanges, higher incomes, and broader Medicaid expansion, all of which help reduce costs.

