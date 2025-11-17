Visualizing How The Cost Of Living Differs Around The World

How does the cost of living differ around the world?

To find out, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized the results of Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index, which measures the price of goods, services, and rent relative to New York City (baseline of 100).

If a country has a value of 80, for example, it indicates that prices are 20% lower than they are in New York City.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization comes from Numbeo, the world’s largest crowd-sourced database of prices and living costs. The values shown in this infographic combine daily expenses with housing costs, providing a holistic measure of affordability.

Rent Index 1 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands 94.3 2 🇨🇭 Switzerland 82.3 3 🇸🇬 Singapore 80.9 4 🇮🇸 Iceland 75.2 5 🇧🇸 Bahamas 68.7 6 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR 65.6 7 🇬🇬 Guernsey 62.5 8 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 62.4 9 🇮🇪 Ireland 57.0 10 🇳🇴 Norway 56.8 11 🇳🇱 Netherlands 54.7 12 🇺🇸 U.S. 54.6 13 🇩🇰 Denmark 54.3 14 🇮🇲 Isle Of Man 52.5 15 🇮🇱 Israel 51.8 16 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 51.6 17 🇬🇧 UK 50.6 18 🇦🇺 Australia 49.5 19 🇦🇹 Austria 49.1 20 🇦🇪 UAE 48.7 21 🇨🇦 Canada 48.1 22 🇩🇪 Germany 47.6 23 🇫🇷 France 46.0 24 🇧🇪 Belgium 45.9 25 🇫🇮 Finland 45.6 26 🇸🇪 Sweden 44.9 27 🇳🇿 New Zealand 44.9 28 🇲🇴 Macao SAR 44.0 29 🇰🇷 South Korea 42.9 30 🇨🇾 Cyprus 42.8 31 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 42.7 32 🇶🇦 Qatar 42.7 33 🇲🇹 Malta 41.7 34 🇮🇹 Italy 41.1 35 🇪🇪 Estonia 38.5 36 🇨🇩 DRC 37.9 37 🇪🇸 Spain 37.7 38 🇸🇮 Slovenia 37.6 39 🇵🇹 Portugal 36.8 40 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 36.6 41 🇲🇻 Maldives 36.1 42 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 35.9 43 🇯🇲 Jamaica 35.6 44 🇧🇭 Bahrain 35.2 45 🇺🇾 Uruguay 35.2 46 🇬🇾 Guyana 35.1 47 🇭🇷 Croatia 35.0 48 🇵🇦 Panama 34.6 49 🇬🇷 Greece 34.4 50 🇯🇵 Japan 34.3 51 🇱🇹 Lithuania 34.3 52 🇹🇼 Taiwan 34.2 53 🇸🇳 Senegal 34.0 54 🇹🇹 Trinidad And Tobago 33.9 55 🇧🇳 Brunei 33.4 56 🇸🇰 Slovakia 33.3 57 🇱🇻 Latvia 32.7 58 🇵🇱 Poland 32.7 59 🇰🇼 Kuwait 32.5 60 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 32.1 61 🇦🇱 Albania 31.3 62 🇾🇪 Yemen 30.8 63 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 30.7 64 🇨🇲 Cameroon 30.5 65 🇭🇺 Hungary 29.8 66 🇦🇲 Armenia 29.7 67 🇲🇪 Montenegro 29.7 68 🇷🇸 Serbia 29.1 69 🇱🇧 Lebanon 28.8 70 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 28.6 71 🇧🇿 Belize 28.3 72 🇸🇻 El Salvador 28.2 73 🇵🇸 Palestine 28.2 74 🇬🇹 Guatemala 28.0 75 🇲🇽 Mexico 28.0 76 🇹🇷 Turkey 27.9 77 🇨🇺 Cuba 27.8 78 🇴🇲 Oman 27.5 79 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 27.3 80 🇷🇴 Romania 26.6 81 🇦🇷 Argentina 26.6 82 🇷🇺 Russia 26.5 83 🇧🇼 Botswana 26.2 84 🇫🇯 Fiji 26.2 85 🇲🇿 Mozambique 25.8 86 🇹🇭 Thailand 25.6 87 🇲🇺 Mauritius 25.5 88 🇲🇩 Moldova 25.3 89 🇨🇱 Chile 25.1 90 🇳🇬 Nigeria 24.9 91 🇯🇴 Jordan 24.2 92 🇭🇳 Honduras 24.1 93 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 24.0 94 🇳🇦 Namibia 23.5 95 🇧🇦 Bosnia And Herzegovina 23.4 96 🇿🇦 South Africa 23.3 97 🇬🇪 Georgia 23.2 98 🇲🇳 Mongolia 23.2 99 🇿🇲 Zambia 23.0 100 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 23.0 101 🇻🇪 Venezuela 22.8 102 🇰🇭 Cambodia 22.6 103 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 22.4 104 🇬🇭 Ghana 22.1 105 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 22.0 106 🇲🇾 Malaysia 21.5 107 🇷🇼 Rwanda 21.4 108 🇵🇪 Peru 21.4 109 🇨🇳 China 21.2 110 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 21.1 111 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 20.7 112 🇲🇦 Morocco 20.5 113 🇪🇨 Ecuador 20.1 114 🇨🇴 Colombia 19.9 115 🇵🇭 Philippines 19.8 116 🇧🇷 Brazil 19.7 117 🇰🇪 Kenya 19.6 118 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 19.6 119 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 19.4 120 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 19.4 121 🇻🇳 Vietnam 18.8 122 🇽🇰 Kosovo 18.8 123 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 18.6 124 🇧🇾 Belarus 18.4 125 🇮🇶 Iraq 18.3 126 🇺🇦 Ukraine 18.2 127 🇺🇬 Uganda 18.1 128 🇧🇴 Bolivia 18.1 129 🇹🇳 Tunisia 17.8 130 🇮🇩 Indonesia 17.6 131 🇹🇿 Tanzania 17.1 132 🇩🇿 Algeria 16.7 133 🇵🇾 Paraguay 16.6 134 🇮🇷 Iran 16.2 135 🇲🇬 Madagascar 15.4 136 🇸🇾 Syria 15.0 137 🇳🇵 Nepal 14.2 138 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 13.0 139 🇪🇬 Egypt 12.8 140 🇮🇳 India 12.8 141 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 11.6 142 🇱🇾 Libya 11.3 143 🇵🇰 Pakistan 11.3

The World’s Most Expensive Countries

At the top of the ranking sits the Cayman Islands (94.3). Its economy is driven by offshore finance, tourism, and real estate—all industries that attract wealthy residents and investors.

Switzerland (82.3) and Singapore (80.9) follow close behind, a reflection of their developed economies, high wages, and premium real estate markets.

European nations are also common in the top 20, with Iceland, Ireland, and Norway all appearing among the most expensive. These countries tend to offer high standards of living but also face the trade-off of elevated consumer prices.

The World’s Most Affordable Nations

At the other end of the spectrum, Pakistan (11.3), Libya (11.3), and Afghanistan (11.6) have the world’s lowest cost of living scores.

Much of South Asia, including India (12.8) and Bangladesh (13.0), also see prices that are roughly one-eighth of those in New York City. Both of these countries have massive young populations and relatively low wages, which keeps the cost of labor and services down.

