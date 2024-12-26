Visualizing How US Household Incomes Have Changed Over The Past 50 Years

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, tracks the share of U.S. households by annual income bracket from 1967 to 2023.

All annual income is in 2023 dollars, adjusted for inflation, but not for cost of living differences.

Data is sourced from the Census Bureau, published 2024.

Americans Are Making More Money Than Ever Before

Incomes for American households have grown quite a bit in the last six decades.

In 1967, nearly one-third of households made less than $35,000 a year (adjusted to 2023 dollars), and in 2023, that’s fallen to one-fifth.

Here’s the share of households per income bracket for every year since 1967. Categories have been combined from the original source and all figures are rounded. As a result percentages may not sum exactly to 100.

Year Under $35K $35K–100K $100K-200K Over $200K 1967 31.3 54.4 12.7 1.7 1968 29.7 54.4 14.3 1.6 1969 29.1 52.8 16.2 1.9 1970 29.6 52.3 16.2 2 1971 30.2 51.8 16.1 1.9 1972 29.1 50.4 18.0 2.5 1973 28.6 49.4 19.3 2.7 1974 28.9 50.4 18.3 2.4 1975 30.4 50.1 17.2 2.2 1976 29.7 49.7 18.3 2.4 1977 29.8 48.7 18.9 2.6 1978 28.8 48.3 20.0 3.0 1978 28.8 48.3 20.0 3.0 1979 28.4 48.4 20.1 3.1 1980 29.8 48.0 19.4 2.7 1980 29.8 48.0 19.4 2.7 1980 29.8 48.0 19.4 2.6 1981 30.4 47.9 19.1 2.6 1982 30.6 47.6 18.7 3.1 1983 30.4 47.3 19.2 3.2 1984 29.5 46.6 20.4 3.6 1985 29.0 46.4 20.8 3.8 1985 29.0 46.4 20.8 3.8 1986 28.0 45.5 22.0 4.5 1987 27.8 45.1 22.5 4.7 1988 27.2 45.2 22.6 5.0 1989 26.9 44.7 23.1 5.4 1989 26.9 44.7 23.1 5.4 1990 27.1 45.5 22.4 5.1 1991 28.0 45.1 22.0 4.9 1992 28.8 44.2 22.1 4.9 1993 28.7 44.1 21.8 5.4 1994 28.6 43.7 22.0 5.8 1995 27.4 44.0 22.8 5.8 1996 27.2 43.2 23.4 6.3 1997 26.3 43 23.8 6.9 1998 25.1 42.6 24.7 7.7 1999 24.6 41.6 25.5 8.3 2000 24.2 41.8 25.5 8.6 2001 24.9 41.9 24.9 8.4 2002 25.2 37.1 25.1 8.1 2003 25.7 41.0 24.8 8.4 2004 25.6 41.4 24.6 8.4 2005 25.2 41.5 24.6 8.8 2006 24.6 41.3 24.9 9.2 2007 24.6 40.9 25.3 9.1 2008 25.9 40.7 24.6 8.8 2009 26.1 41.4 24.0 8.8 2010 27.1 40.6 23.7 8.6 2011 27.3 41.4 23.0 8.4 2012 27.4 40.8 23.4 8.4 2013 26.8 39.6 23.6 9.8 2014 26.8 39.8 23.7 9.8 2015 25.3 39.0 25.2 10.5 2016 24.2 39.5 24.9 11.5 2017 23.8 38.7 25.4 12.1 2018 23.0 39.2 25.6 12.3 2019 21.0 38.0 26.5 14.6 2020 21.8 38.1 25.8 14.2 2021 22.7 37.1 25.7 14.4 2022 22.7 38.5 26.0 12.9 2023 21.0 38.1 26.5 14.4

Meanwhile, the other end of the spectrum is seeing growth in the bracket size. In 1967, fewer than 2% of American households made more than $200,000 per year. In 2023, that number had risen to 15%.

Of course, there’s an increase in labor to also be accounted for. Six decades ago, only one-third of all U.S. households had all parents working. By 2009, the situation had reversed.

What This Chart Doesn’t Tell Us

Lastly, looking at incomes is only one half of the story. It doesn’t account for how prices of goods and services have changed relative to growing incomes.

Houses for example cost about 3x the median income in 1967, and in 2022 cost nearly 6x the median income.

However, the vast majority of consumer goods are much cheaper now, relative to incomes, due to how manufacturing has moved out to other parts of the world.

Food is also much cheaper, dropping from 15% of household income in 1967, to around 7% in 2022 - the year when record food inflation had pushed prices up.

Naturally, incomes vary quite a lot across the country.