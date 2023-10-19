Visualizing The Scale Of Food Waste In Europe

Each person in the EU generated an average of 130 kilograms of food waste per year in 2020, according to estimates by the European statistics office Eurostat.

This is based on data from the 27 member states.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, Cyprus had the highest amount of food waste per capita, at around 400 kg.

You will find more infographics at Statista

However, Belgium and Denmark also stand out for being at the top end of the scale, with 250 kg and 221 kg per person, respectively.

By contrast, Croatia and Slovenia had a far lower waste output per person, at 71 and 68 kilograms, respectively.