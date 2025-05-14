Visualizing The Size Of Each Country's Shadow Economy

The global shadow economy generates trillions in revenue each year, driven by criminal activity and other unreported transactions.

In low income countries, shadow activity makes up a larger slice of GDP, standing at an estimated 42.4% share. In comparison, this drops to 5.9% of GDP in rich countries, with the UAE seeing the smallest share overall.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the size of each country’s shadow economy, based on analysis from the Ernst & Young Global Shadow Economy Report 2025.

Defining the Shadow Economy

To start, the shadow economy includes unreported or untaxed activity, making it difficult for authorities to monitor.

This includes illegal enterprises, drug trafficking, street vendors, or cash transactions made off the books. While measuring the informal economy is hard to quantify, it has shrunk from 17.7% of world GDP in 2000 to 11.8% in 2023.

Breaking Down the Shadow Economy by Country

Here are countries with the largest shadow economies as a share of GDP:

Rank Country Shadow Economy

% of GDP in 2023 Shadow Economy Value GDP 2023 1 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 64.5 $4.1B $6.4B 2 🇳🇪 Niger 56.3 $9.5B $16.8B 3 🇳🇵 Nepal 51.0 $20.9B $40.9B 4 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 50.2 $80.2B $159.8B 5 🇧🇮 Burundi 49.2 $2.1B $4.2B 6 🇲🇱 Mali 46.8 $9.5B $20.2B 7 🇹🇿 Tanzania 44.7 $35.4B $79.1B 8 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 43.8 $8.9B $20.3B 9 🇨🇩 DRC 42.1 $28.2B $66.9B 10 🇲🇿 Mozambique 39.8 $8.4B $21.0B 11 🇰🇪 Kenya 38.4 $41.8B $108.8B 12 🇲🇲 Myanmar 37.9 $24.4B $64.5B 13 🇿🇲 Zambia 35.6 $10.0B $28.2B 14 🇵🇰 Pakistan 35.0 $118.1B $337.5B 15 🇸🇩 Sudan 34.9 $13.3B $38.1B 16 🇨🇲 Cameroon 33.3 $16.4B $49.3B 17 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 33.2 $4.0B $11.9B 18 🇧🇯 Benin 32.9 $6.5B $19.7B 19 🇨🇬 Congo 32.6 $4.6B $14.2B 20 🇧🇴 Bolivia 32.1 $14.6B $45.5B 21 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 31.4 $9.6B $30.7B 22 🇺🇬 Uganda 31.1 $15.2B $48.8B 23 🇱🇸 Lesotho 30.9 $0.6B $2.1B 24 🇲🇼 Malawi 30.9 $3.9B $12.7B 25 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 30.7 $5.5B $17.8B 26 🇦🇴 Angola 30.2 $25.6B $84.8B 27 🇳🇬 Nigeria 30.0 $109.1B $363.8B 28 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 29.0 $126.8B $437.4B 29 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire 28.8 $22.7B $78.9B 30 🇹🇬 Togo 28.1 $2.6B $9.2B 31 🇦🇱 Albania 27.8 $6.5B $23.5B 32 🇵🇪 Peru 27.1 $72.5B $267.6B 33 🇲🇦 Morocco 27.0 $39.0B $144.4B 34 🇬🇭 Ghana 26.8 $20.5B $76.4B 35 🇭🇳 Honduras 26.7 $9.2B $34.4B 36 🇪🇨 Ecuador 26.5 $31.5B $118.8B 37 🇰🇭 Cambodia 26.4 $11.2B $42.3B 38 🇿🇦 South Africa 26.3 $100.1B $380.7B 39 🇮🇳 India 26.1 $931.1B $3,567.6B 40 🇻🇳 Vietnam 25.1 $107.9B $429.7B 41 🇮🇶 Iraq 24.8 $62.2B $250.8B 42 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 24.4 $24.8B $101.6B 43 🇬🇹 Guatemala 24.3 $25.4B $104.5B 44 🇩🇿 Algeria 24.2 $59.9B $247.6B 45 🇹🇭 Thailand 24.0 $123.6B $515.0B 46 🇮🇩 Indonesia 23.8 $326.3B $1,371.2B 47 🇬🇦 Gabon 23.1 $4.5B $19.4B 48 🇮🇷 Iran 22.5 $91.0B $404.6B 49 🇬🇪 Georgia 22.1 $6.8B $30.8B 50 🇪🇬 Egypt 21.2 $84.0B $396.0B 51 🇹🇳 Tunisia 21.2 $10.3B $48.5B 52 🇨🇴 Colombia 20.9 $76.0B $363.5B 53 🇵🇾 Paraguay 20.9 $9.0B $43.0B 54 🇵🇭 Philippines 20.7 $90.5B $437.1B 55 🇧🇷 Brazil 20.6 $447.8B $2,173.7B 56 🇨🇳 China 20.3 $3,612.3B $17,794.8B 57 🇱🇰 SriLanka 20.1 $17.0B $84.4B 58 🇸🇻 El Salvador 19.9 $6.8B $34.0B 59 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 19.7 $11.9B $60.6B 60 🇱🇧 Lebanon 19.6 N/A N/A 61 🇺🇦 Ukraine 19.3 $34.5B $178.8B 62 🇦🇲 Armenia 18.9 $4.6B $24.1B 63 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 18.6 $5.1B $27.5B 64 🇧🇾 Belarus 18.3 $13.2B $71.9B 65 🇯🇴 Jordan 18.3 $9.3B $51.0B 66 🇲🇽 Mexico 17.9 $320.2B $1,789.1B 67 🇦🇷 Argentina 17.8 $115.0B $646.1B 68 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 17.7 $12.8B $72.4B 69 🇷🇸 Serbia 17.2 $14.0B $81.3B 70 🇧🇼 Botswana 17.0 $3.3B $19.4B 71 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 16.9 $2.7B $15.8B 72 🇱🇾 Libya 16.3 $7.4B $45.1B 73 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 16.2 $19.7B $121.4B 74 🇹🇷 Türkiye 16.1 $180.0B $1,118.3B 75 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 13.8 $11.9B $86.5B 76 🇲🇪 Montenegro 13.6 $1.0B $7.5B 77 🇺🇾 Uruguay 13.5 $10.4B $77.2B 78 🇷🇴 Romania 13.1 $46.0B $350.8B 79 🇷🇺 Russia 13.1 $264.8B $2,021.4B 80 🇲🇾 Malaysia 12.3 $49.2B $399.7B 81 🇵🇦 Panama 12.1 $10.1B $83.3B 82 🇬🇷 Greece 12.0 $29.2B $243.5B 83 🇨🇱 Chile 11.9 $39.9B $335.5B 84 🇬🇾 Guyana 11.8 $2.0B $17.2B 85 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 11.2 $29.4B $262.6B 86 🇲🇺 Mauritius 10.6 $1.5B $14.6B 87 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 10.5 $10.8B $102.4B 88 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 10.3 $12.1B $117.9B 89 🇵🇱 Poland 9.7 $78.5B $809.2B 90 🇭🇷 Croatia 9.3 $7.8B $84.4B 91 🇱🇻 Latvia 9.3 $3.9B $42.2B 92 🇵🇹 Portugal 9.3 $26.9B $289.1B 93 🇭🇺 Hungary 9.2 $19.5B $212.4B 94 🇸🇰 Slovak Republic 8.9 $11.8B $132.9B 95 🇳🇿 New Zealand 8.2 $20.7B $252.2B 96 🇸🇮 Slovenia 8.0 $5.5B $69.1B 97 🇮🇹 Italy 7.8 $179.5B $2,300.9B 98 🇮🇸 Iceland 7.6 $2.4B $31.3B 99 🇰🇷 Korea 7.6 $130.2B $1,712.8B 100 🇲🇹 Malta 7.5 $1.7B $22.3B 101 🇪🇸 Spain 7.5 $121.5B $1,620.1B 102 🇪🇪 Estonia 7.4 $3.1B $41.3B 103 🇱🇹 Lithuania 7.4 $5.9B $79.8B 104 🇩🇪 Germany 6.8 $307.7B $4,525.7B 105 🇫🇷 France 6.7 $204.5B $3,051.8B 106 🇯🇵 Japan 6.7 $281.7B $4,204.5B 107 🇸🇪 Sweden 6.7 $39.2B $585.0B 108 🇦🇹 Austria 6.6 $33.8B $511.7B 109 🇧🇪 Belgium 6.6 $42.6B $644.8B 110 🇫🇮 Finland 6.6 $19.5B $295.5B 111 🇨🇿 Czechia 6.5 $22.3B $343.2B 112 🇳🇴 Norway 6.4 $31.1B $485.3B 113 🇴🇲 Oman 6.4 $7.0B $108.8B 114 🇳🇱 Netherlands 6.3 $72.7B $1,154.4B 115 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 6.1 $5.2B $85.8B 116 🇩🇰 Denmark 5.9 $24.0B $407.1B 117 🇦🇺 Australia 5.7 $98.5B $1,728.1B 118 🇮🇱 Israel 5.5 $28.2B $513.6B 119 🇧🇸 Bahamas 5.4 $0.8B $14.3B 120 🇨🇾 Cyprus 5.3 $1.8B $33.9B 121 🇬🇧 UK 5.3 $179.2B $3,380.9B 122 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 5.2 $55.5B $1,067.6B 123 🇮🇪 Ireland 5.1 $28.1B $551.4B 124 🇨🇭 Switzerland 5.1 $45.1B $884.9B 125 🇺🇸 United States 5.0 $1,386.0B $27,720.7B 126 🇨🇦 Canada 4.5 $96.4B $2,142.5B 127 🇰🇼 Kuwait 4.0 $6.5B $163.7B 128 🇸🇬 Singapore 3.4 $17.0B $501.4B 129 🇧🇭 Bahrain 2.5 $1.2B $46.1B 130 🇶🇦 Qatar 2.2 $4.7B $213.0B 131 🏳️ UAE 2.1 $10.8B $514.1B

As we can see, Sierra Leone ranks first overall, with its shadow economy equaling 64.5% of GDP.

Like many other sub-Saharan African countries, the informal economy employs millions of workers, including subsistence farmers, street vendors, and small business owners. Underscoring this trend are limited opportunities in the formal sector along with bureaucratic red tape.

In particular, the DRC stands out in both the scale of its informal economy and prevalence of organized crime.

Meanwhile, Nepal ranks third overall, with shadow activity accounting for 51% of GDP. Notably, the agriculture sector employs a substantial share of informal workers. In fact, 85% of Nepal’s labor force participates in the informal economy, making it a vital source of livelihood for many.

In contrast, America’s underground economy comprises just 5% of GDP, yet its sheer size—valued at $1.4 trillion—makes it one of the world’s largest.

To learn more about this topic from a violent crime perspective, check out this graphic on violent crime rates by U.S. state.