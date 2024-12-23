Washington D.C. Has The Highest Share Of Single-Mom Households In America

Nearly 17% of all American households with children under the age of 18 are run by a single mom.

This means there are over 6 million single moms in the U.S., but, as Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao details in the graphic below, that share varies depending on the state, as this map shows.

Data for this graphic and article is sourced from the Badger Institute published 2024. Their figures are based off the latest American Community Survey findings.

ℹ️ Figures for D.C. were excluded from the graphic, but are included for reference in the table below.

Ranked: States With the Highest Share Single Moms

Poorer states in the South - Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia - have some of the highest rates of single mom households.

Rank State State Code Share of Single Mom Households 1 Washington D.C.* DC 29% 2 Mississippi MS 24% 3 Louisiana LA 23% 4 Alabama AL 20% 5 Georgia GA 20% 6 South Carolina SC 20% 7 Arkansas AR 19% 8 Delaware DE 19% 9 North Carolina NC 19% 10 New Mexico NM 19% 11 Ohio OH 19% 12 Rhode Island RI 19% 13 Connecticut CT 18% 14 Florida FL 18% 15 Maryland MD 18% 16 New York NY 18% 17 Tennessee TN 18% 18 Illinois IL 17% 19 Indiana IN 17% 20 Massachusetts MA 17% 21 Michigan MI 17% 22 Missouri MO 17% 23 Nevada NV 17% 24 Oklahoma OK 17% 25 Pennsylvania PA 17% 26 Texas TX 17% 27 Arizona AZ 16% 28 Kentucky KY 16% 29 Virginia VA 16% 30 Wisconsin WI 16% 31 Iowa IA 15% 32 New Jersey NJ 15% 33 West Virginia WV 15% 34 California CA 14% 35 Kansas KS 14% 36 Minnesota MN 14% 37 Nebraska NE 14% 38 Oregon OR 14% 39 South Dakota SD 14% 40 Vermont VT 14% 41 Alaska AK 13% 42 Colorado CO 13% 43 Maine ME 13% 44 Montana MT 13% 45 North Dakota ND 13% 46 Washington WA 13% 47 New Hampshire NH 12% 48 Wyoming WY 12% 49 Hawaii HI 11% 50 Idaho ID 11% 51 Utah UT 9% N/A National Average USA 17%

Note: *U.S. federal district. Figures rounded.

For context, the same region has the highest share of single dad households as well. This indicates that economic pressures of raising children as a single parent are high.

In fact, per statistics from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, nearly one-third of all single parent households were below the poverty threshold in 2021.

The share is far higher for single mothers (35%) than for single dads (17%), but both are much higher than the rate for two-parent households (9.5%).

Zooming out from that bit of analysis, Utah has the lowest share of single mom households in the country. Utah has a large segment of the population that is Mormon, and the religion discourages children outside marriage.

Finally, Pew Research found that nearly a quarter of all American children below 18 lived in a single parent household, the highest share across the world.

