Washington State Wildfires Trigger Mass Evacuations, Emergency Declaration

Thousands of people in Spokane County, Washington, have been evacuated as parts of the city of Spokane are under a “Leave Immediately” emergency as three wildland fires forced evacuations.

Spokane County Emergency Management describes the emergency as “Level 3: Go, Leave Now, Leave Immediately!”

Officials said 60,000 people within Spokane city limits have been evacuated. Spokane County Fire District 3 Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach said 640 structures were destroyed in the Old Trails Fire alone.

The county website states:

“There is an immediate threat to your safety—you need to leave NOW. Emergency services may not be able to assist you. You will not be allowed to return until conditions are safe.”

As Tom Gantert reports for The Epoch Times, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide wildfire emergency on July 31 and imposed a statewide ban on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30 as drought, unusually high temperatures, and strong winds continue to fuel record-setting wildfires across the state.

The emergency declaration was issued ahead of what the National Weather Service described as a “particularly dangerous situation” Red Flag Alert, with “extreme” weather conditions.

According to the governor’s office, Washington is experiencing its fourth consecutive year of statewide drought. More than 1,000 fires have burned approximately 425,000 acres this year, the highest total since 2021. More than 200,000 acres are now burning in 12 large wildfires across the state.

The statewide burn ban prohibits activities including yard debris burning, trash disposal, land clearing, weed abatement, and bonfires and campfires that are not contained in approved fire rings or fire pits. The ban does not apply to liquid- or gas-fueled stoves and grills used over nonflammable surfaces, permitted agricultural burning, or contained campfires in designated campgrounds and on private property.

The emergency proclamation also allows Washington to request additional resources through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a nationwide mutual aid system, and authorizes additional activation of the Washington National Guard to support firefighting operations as needed.

Ferguson also activated 110 members of the Washington National Guard to support firefighting operations across the state, according to the statement. Those National Guard members were in addition to 27 helicopter crew members activated earlier in July.

“This year has already been one of our busiest wildfire years on record, and we just started August,” Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove said in a statement.

“Our firefighters are already stretched thin across the state, and with more heat and wind expected this weekend and for the rest of the summer, any new spark on our tinder dry landscapes can lead to another devastating wildfire. I’m urging all Washingtonians to not be that spark.”

The fires are “really the worst natural disaster our region has faced,” Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 12,000 utility customers in Washington, the vast majority of them in Spokane, were without power Sunday, according to the utility tracker PowerOutage.us.