Welcome To Big Brother's Digital Prison, Part I: Central Bank Digital Currencies

Authored by Robert Williams via The Gatestone Institute,

Globalist leaders are working at full speed to introduce central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). A CBDC is a digital currency that is issued directly by a central bank, such as the Federal Reserve in the US, the European Central Bank in the EU's eurozone, and the Bank of England in the UK.

A CBDC will be the final straw that ensures that every dream of suppression and control that the globalists nurture will come true. Several of those dreams are already a reality, including shutting down dissent and free speech, as in Europe, where people are routinely fined and arrested for saying things their governments do not like. A host of other controlling measures are already in the works, including herding people into "15-minute cities" where it is easier to monitor them, keep tabs on their use of private cars, decide what they can and cannot eat – ideally "ecologically preferable" bugs and lab-grown meat, no beef or cheese -- track their "carbon footprints", determine where and how they can travel, oversee their vaccines and so on.

The Oxford-educated, German economist Richard A. Werner said in an interview last year.

"The push for CBDCs is the final step in a multi-decade program by central planners to increase their power over the people and over countries. This is the ultimate step because the powers of CBDCs are so extraordinary that, I mean, even the worst dictators of past centuries could only have dreamt of having such enormous power over the lives of so many people. "We are talking about a very dystopian future if we allow central banks to issue central bank digital currencies. You know, even if the original designers and heads of central banks who are launching this are super well-meaning, you know, let's give them the benefit of the doubt, we just know what human nature is like and history is the best guide... "I think the power would be abused, if not by the original generation of launchers, then by the next generation.... It will be a completely totalitarian system of such frightening proportions, it's hard to imagine... "The micromanaging decision [about your spending] will then be automated and... you have no right to appeal the algorithm... You just won't be able to use your money for certain things and then there is nothing that you can do... That by definition ends freedom.... "Dictators like Stalin and other dictators, they could only have dreamt of, you know, the enormous power that central bank digital currencies give to central planners... We are talking about dystopian digital prisons that will be created through central bank digital currencies, because the programmability – and this has been mentioned in the studies by the central banks – include of course geography, and there is this proposal for climate change, whatever reasons, that people... should stay within their 15-minute walking small local area... and there will be digital controls... when you walk with all your RFID chips in your cards and your CBDC anyway, of course you will be immediately recognized if you're out of the area and you will be punished. It's a digital prison."

CBDCs will indeed be "programmable": In 2021, the Bank of England asked for ministers to have the final word on whether a central bank digital currency should be "programmable", meaning that the central bank would have a veto over how people would spend their money, the Telegraph reported:

"Tom Mutton, a director at the Bank of England, said during a conference on Monday that programming could become a key feature of any future central bank digital currency, in which the money would be programmed to be released only when something happened."

According to Mutton:

"There could be some socially beneficial outcomes from that, preventing activity which is seen to be socially harmful in some way. But at the same time it could be a restriction on people's freedoms. That is a really delicate debate that needs to be had. It is not something we can settle ourselves, that is for the Government to lead on."

Programming, Mutton made it clear, would mean that the technological possibilities would lead to enabling the state or an employer "to control how the money is spent by the recipient."

Not only is such a scenario horrifying beyond words, but half the world is already hurtling towards this nightmare: A study by the Atlantic Council last year found that 134 countries – including the U.S. at the time – were pursuing central bank digital currencies, with almost half of those countries at an advanced stage in this process. The Biden administration was actively working towards an American CBDC, but in May 2024, the House of Representatives passed a bill to prevent the Federal Reserve from introducing a CBDC. Shortly after coming into office, President Donald Trump banned the establishment of a CBDC in the United States.

In Europe, the European Union is barreling ahead at full speed towards a central bank digital currency for those EU countries that are part of the eurozone, which includes the majority of EU countries.

Yet, the dangers of this euro CBDC are nowhere near being discussed in mainstream European media. Of course, EU leaders stress that Europe must have a CBDC to "adapt to the digital age" – a vapid statement evidently intended to subdue skeptics, and supposedly to protect Europe against "increasing geopolitical fragmentation," whatever that is, if it is even relevant to digital currencies.

Whatever the excuse, the impending CBDCs appear intended to give governments unlimited power: If the government does not like your speech, off to jail you go – as in the UK, where people are imprisoned for months and years for saying or writing things that the government disagrees with. Meanwhile, real crimes, such as the mass-rape of thousands of children over the past 20 years, in Rotherham and other cities, remain rampant and largely unaddressed.

Those who control CBDCs will not only be able to fine and arrest you, as they do today, but also to simply cut off your money. Are you eating beef or cheese beyond your carbon allowance? You will have to buy bugs or fake meat instead, as the state will cut off your purchasing freedom.

Unfortunately, none of this is far-fetched. In Canada, during Covid-19 when the truckers went to Ottawa peacefully to protest government pandemic restrictions, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau simply invoked the Emergencies Act, which allowed the government to force banks to freeze the truckers' bank accounts. Problem solved.

As for the rest? Carbon trackers already exist, 15-minute cities are being implemented, in the UK, for example, and the Covid-19 vaccine passports proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that governments will take harsh measures to exclude from society those who refuse to comply with whatever madness du jour the governments seek to impose on its citizens.

Agustin Carstens, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, sometimes known as the bank of all central banks, has admitted that CBDCs will give governments total control:

"[I]n cash, we don't know, for example, who is using a $100 bill today; we don't know who is using a 1000 peso bill today. A key difference with the CBDC is that central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that we determine the use... and we will have the technology to enforce that."

Last year, British MP Danny Kruger asked a representative of the UK Treasury what a CBDC is good for and what problem it is meant to solve. The bureaucrat replied:

"Look. What's it for? It's to keep track with the reality of how we all purchase and save and do our work with our goods."

They are not even hiding it.

Notably, there is at least some coordination among governments across the West on this totalitarian agenda. Professor Werner noted:

"The Covid operation... many of the policies had no proper medical justification or purpose... whereas if you have the hypothesis that [it] was partly used to even. you know, lay the groundwork for CBDCs... "[T]his vaccine passport was... a way to push digital IDs, which are a precondition for CBDCs. In order to introduce CBDCs you need digital IDs, and digital IDs were meant to be introduced with the vaccine passport or health passport, which is a form of digital ID... The Covid policies... every country in the world seemed to have the same policies, well mostly certainly in Europe and North America, and so there was an extraordinary degree of coordination that was revealed to us, and clearly that did not come from any democratic process, but somehow top-down from behind the scenes... and that's really another reason why we should be against CBDCs; they've shown us what they're going to do... "There is already various credit and debit cards that have the functionality that your spending will be analyzed and you get a report on an ongoing basis of how much CO2 emissions are involved in your spending... Mastercard... is offering that."

CO2, however, will more than likely turn out to be just a tiny excuse for the extreme power that governments will be wielding if they get CBDCs into our hands. Your money will no longer be yours, but more like a credit or account that you will have with the government and that you will only have access to on condition that you follow the rules, whatever they might be.

In his "Manifesto of the Communist Party," published in 1848, Karl Marx actually called for a national bank, as something that would help bring about "socialism-communism": "Centralisation of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly," he wrote of the "fifth measure" necessary to bring about Communism.

Is that what we really want?