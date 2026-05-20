West Virginia Has America's Highest Gas-Price Burden

Americans are still paying elevated prices at the pump in 2026, but the biggest financial burden is falling on states with lower household incomes rather than the highest fuel prices.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows where gasoline is least affordable by comparing the cost of a standard 15-gallon fill-up against median weekly household income across all 50 states.

The data comes from SmartAsset and AAA, as of May 2026.

The Highest Gas Burdens Aren’t in California

West Virginia ranks as the state where gas prices hit the hardest, with a 15-gallon fill-up consuming 5.2% of median weekly household income.

West Virginia’s fuel prices are not especially high by national standards. Instead, lower household incomes mean a routine fill-up consumes a larger share of weekly earnings.

State Gas price Median weekly income Price of fill-up (% of median weekly income) Price of fill-up (% of weekly minimum wage) West Virginia $4.30 $1,233 5.2% 18.43% Ohio $4.89 $1,465 5.0% 16.65% Michigan $4.87 $1,468 5.0% 13.30% Indiana $4.83 $1,459 5.0% 24.97% Mississippi $3.88 $1,199 4.9% 20.08% Kentucky $4.22 $1,309 4.8% 21.82% Louisiana $3.90 $1,237 4.7% 20.16% Nevada $5.17 $1,646 4.7% 16.15% Arkansas $3.88 $1,260 4.6% 13.23% Oregon $5.25 $1,728 4.6% 13.09% New Mexico $4.16 $1,375 4.5% 13.01% California $6.10 $2,031 4.5% 13.54% Alabama $3.96 $1,352 4.4% 20.48% Illinois $4.93 $1,688 4.4% 12.33% Oklahoma $3.89 $1,342 4.3% 20.10% Pennsylvania $4.52 $1,573 4.3% 23.38% Arizona $4.74 $1,653 4.3% 11.73% Maine $4.40 $1,550 4.3% 10.93% Montana $4.32 $1,528 4.2% 14.94% Washington $5.67 $2,016 4.2% 12.40% Wyoming $4.30 $1,532 4.2% 22.23% Wisconsin $4.37 $1,572 4.2% 22.61% Hawaii $5.63 $2,043 4.1% 13.20% Florida $4.34 $1,577 4.1% 11.63% Missouri $3.97 $1,452 4.1% 9.93% Tennessee $3.99 $1,460 4.1% 20.66% South Carolina $4.00 $1,467 4.1% 20.70% North Carolina $4.08 $1,500 4.1% 21.09% Idaho $4.46 $1,646 4.1% 23.04% Vermont $4.42 $1,678 4.0% 11.48% South Dakota $4.06 $1,559 3.9% 12.86% Alaska $5.04 $1,940 3.9% 14.53% Rhode Island $4.38 $1,694 3.9% 10.95% Kansas $3.96 $1,532 3.9% 20.47% Iowa $3.95 $1,531 3.9% 20.43% New York $4.45 $1,741 3.8% 10.44% Nebraska $3.96 $1,549 3.8% 9.91% North Dakota $3.99 $1,579 3.8% 20.66% Texas $3.92 $1,617 3.6% 20.26% Georgia $3.85 $1,622 3.6% 19.92% Delaware $4.21 $1,775 3.6% 10.52% Connecticut $4.52 $1,948 3.5% 10.00% Minnesota $4.05 $1,767 3.4% 13.31% Colorado $4.44 $1,970 3.4% 10.98% Utah $4.39 $1,960 3.4% 22.71% Virginia $4.17 $1,868 3.4% 12.25% New Hampshire $4.34 $2,024 3.2% 22.46% New Jersey $4.42 $2,115 3.1% 10.40% Maryland $4.27 $2,087 3.1% 10.68% Massachusetts $4.34 $2,126 3.1% 10.85%

Other Midwestern and Southern states dominate the top 10, including Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Mississippi, and Kentucky. In many of these states, long driving distances and limited public transit make gasoline a near-essential household expense.

High Gas Prices Don’t Always Mean High Burden

California has the highest gasoline prices in the country at roughly $6.10 per gallon, yet it ranks only 12th in overall burden. Hawaii and Washington also post some of America’s most expensive fuel prices but remain outside the top 10.

Higher household incomes help offset the cost of filling up. In California, for example, median weekly household income exceeds $2,000, significantly higher than in many states across the South and Midwest.

Minimum Wage Workers Face an Even Bigger Challenge

The burden becomes even more severe when measured against weekly minimum wage earnings. In Indiana, a single 15-gallon fill-up represents nearly 25% of a week’s minimum wage income. Pennsylvania, Idaho, and New Hampshire also rank among the highest by this measure.

Meanwhile, wealthier Northeastern states such as Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Jersey post some of the lowest overall burdens relative to household income. Stronger wages help cushion residents from volatile energy prices.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Gas Prices Surge to Highest Level Since July ’22 on Voronoi.