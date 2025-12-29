West Virginia Has The Highest Share Of Income-less Households

Household income is often discussed in terms of averages, but the share of households reporting no income can reveal a different side of the country’s economic reality.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, highlights the share of households with no income across U.S. states (and the District of Columbia) in 2024 using data from the Census Bureau, American Community Survey 2024 1-Year Estimates.

States with the Highest Shares of No-Income Households

Across U.S. states, the share of households with no income ranges from a low of 17% (Utah) to a high of 34% (West Virginia). The United States’ overall share of no-income households is 25%.

The data table below lists each state’s share of households with no income:

State Share of households with no income West Virginia 34% New Mexico 31% Maine 30% Arkansas 30% Mississippi 30% Alabama 29% Louisiana 29% Florida 29% Kentucky 29% Michigan 28% Montana 28% Delaware 28% Arizona 28% Oregon 28% Vermont 27% South Carolina 27% Rhode Island 27% Oklahoma 27% Pennsylvania 27% Wyoming 27% Ohio 27% Missouri 27% Idaho 26% Wisconsin 26% Tennessee 26% New York 26% North Carolina 25% U.S. Overall 25% Connecticut 25% Indiana 25% Iowa 25% New Hampshire 25% Hawaii 24% Nevada 24% South Dakota 24% Illinois 24% Minnesota 24% Massachusetts 24% Kansas 24% North Dakota 24% Washington 23% Georgia 23% Nebraska 23% Virginia 23% California 23% New Jersey 22% Maryland 22% Alaska 21% Colorado 21% Texas 21% District of Columbia 19% Utah 17%

West Virginia stands out with the highest share of households reporting no income at 34%, three percentage points ahead of New Mexico at 31%.

The top five states by share of no-income households are rounded out with Maine, Arkansas, and Mississippi each at 30%.

These states tend to have older populations, higher rates of disability, and lower median incomes overall. In such contexts, a larger portion of households rely on non-earned income sources or report no income during the survey period.

States with the Fewest No-Income Households

Even among the lowest results, “no income” households remain a meaningful slice of the population.

After Utah (17%), the District of Columbia is next-lowest at 19%. Alaska, Colorado, and Texas each come in at 21%, with only five jurisdictions at 21% or lower.

Utah’s low share of one-adult/non-family households is a large driver of its low rate of households with no income.

States with the Most No-Income Households

Below we look at the top 10 states by number of households with no income:

Beyond California, Texas, Florida, and New York, states like Ohio and Michigan also rank in the top 10, despite sitting closer to the middle of the pack by share of no-income households. Their high totals reflect population scale rather than unusually high prevalence.

Meanwhile, states with the highest shares—such as West Virginia and New Mexico—do not appear in the top 10 by total households, highlighting the gap between where no-income households are most concentrated versus where they are most numerous.

To learn more about the incomes across the U.S., check out this graphic about the income needed to reach the 1% in each state on Voronoi.