What It Takes To Be Rich In Europe
The income threshold for being considered rich in Europe varies considerably from country to country.
In Luxembourg, wealth begins for a three-person household with an annual net income of 175,000€, while in Turkey, even less than 20,000€ is enough to cross the threshold (higher pane below).
Germany ranks in the upper mid-range.
It is also interesting to see how the figures change after adjustment for the cost of living (lower pane below).
Although the gap remains, the income differences even out when you take into account what the income can actually buy locally.