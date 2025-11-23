What It Takes To Be Rich In Europe

The income threshold for being considered rich in Europe varies considerably from country to country.

In Luxembourg, wealth begins for a three-person household with an annual net income of 175,000€, while in Turkey, even less than 20,000€ is enough to cross the threshold (higher pane below).

Germany ranks in the upper mid-range.

It is also interesting to see how the figures change after adjustment for the cost of living (lower pane below).

Source: Voronoiapp.com

Although the gap remains, the income differences even out when you take into account what the income can actually buy locally.