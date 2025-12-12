What The Top 1% Richest Americans Pay In Taxes Across The US

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, uses IRS data from 2022 analyzed by SmartAsset to show how much the richest people contribute to income tax revenue.

Where the Top 1% Pay the Largest Share of Taxes

The table below includes each state’s share of income taxes paid by the top 1% and the total amount of income tax they paid.

Wyoming leads the nation, with the top 1% paying 54.67% of all state income taxes.

Florida and Nevada follow closely, both surpassing the 50% threshold.

These states attract high-income individuals in part due to tax-friendly policies and large concentrations of wealthy households.

Rank State Income taxes paid by top 1% Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars) 1 Wyoming 54.67% $2,460,940 2 Florida 53.62% $96,264,565 3 Nevada 51.12% $11,010,104 4 New York 46.26% $79,488,609 5 Texas 44.52% $81,990,700 6 Connecticut 43.85% $16,284,881 7 Montana 42.92% $2,690,156 8 Arkansas 42.22% $4,814,153 9 Utah 41.16% $7,477,634 10 Tennessee 41.04% $14,547,566 11 South Dakota 40.46% $2,020,508 12 Louisiana 38.72% $6,806,423 13 California 38.60% $122,452,981 14 Illinois 38.39% $32,677,874 15 Georgia 38.31% $21,001,340 16 Mississippi 38.29% $3,297,109 17 Idaho 38.20% $3,392,957 18 Massachusetts 38.19% $26,646,912 19 Arizona 38.00% $14,438,918 20 Oklahoma 37.80% $5,622,529 21 Missouri 37.16% $10,481,163 22 South Carolina 37.05% $8,867,845 23 Nebraska 37.03% $3,704,671 24 Alabama 36.15% $6,778,809 25 Kansas 35.79% $5,066,051 26 Wisconsin 35.54% $11,024,109 27 Indiana 35.52% $10,518,818 28 New Hampshire 35.41% $3,946,877 29 North Carolina 35.28% $19,037,365 30 Pennsylvania 35.09% $26,128,752 31 Michigan 35.01% $16,650,121 32 Ohio 34.60% $18,842,538 33 Colorado 34.51% $14,894,687 34 North Dakota 34.41% $1,521,767 35 Kentucky 34.26% $5,451,182 36 New Jersey 33.78% $26,899,308 37 Rhode Island 33.58% $2,150,700 38 Hawaii 33.57% $2,455,554 39 Iowa 33.16% $4,813,252 40 Virginia 32.94% $19,239,261 41 Minnesota 32.64% $11,524,941 42 New Mexico 32.30% $2,380,544 43 Washington 32.06% $20,012,467 44 Vermont 32.04% $1,078,255 45 Maine 30.48% $1,976,671 46 Maryland 30.45% $12,675,749 47 Delaware 30.38% $1,647,326 48 Oregon 30.37% $6,773,041 49 West Virginia 30.28% $1,647,747 50 Alaska 26.37% $1,016,945

High-Population States with High-Dollar Contributions

In states like California, Texas, and New York, the share of taxes paid by the top 1% ranges from 39% to 46%, but the dollar amounts are higher due to population scale.

California’s top earners alone account for more than $122 billion in income taxes, the largest total contribution of any state.

High adjusted gross incomes—often above $2 million—mean that even moderate tax-share percentages translate into substantial revenue.

States with More Evenly Distributed Tax Burdens

States further down the ranking, such as Oklahoma, Arizona, and Idaho, still see the top 1% paying about 38% of income taxes.

Alaska sits at the bottom, with top earners paying 26%.

Across nearly every state, the top 1% shoulder between one-third and one-half of total income taxes.

