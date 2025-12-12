print-icon
What The Top 1% Richest Americans Pay In Taxes Across The US

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, uses IRS data from 2022 analyzed by SmartAsset to show how much the richest people contribute to income tax revenue.

Where the Top 1% Pay the Largest Share of Taxes

The table below includes each state’s share of income taxes paid by the top 1% and the total amount of income tax they paid.

Wyoming leads the nation, with the top 1% paying 54.67% of all state income taxes.

Florida and Nevada follow closely, both surpassing the 50% threshold.

These states attract high-income individuals in part due to tax-friendly policies and large concentrations of wealthy households.

RankStateIncome taxes paid by top 1%Total income tax paid by 1% (thousands of dollars)
1Wyoming54.67%$2,460,940
2Florida53.62%$96,264,565
3Nevada51.12%$11,010,104
4New York46.26%$79,488,609
5Texas44.52%$81,990,700
6Connecticut43.85%$16,284,881
7Montana42.92%$2,690,156
8Arkansas42.22%$4,814,153
9Utah41.16%$7,477,634
10Tennessee41.04%$14,547,566
11South Dakota40.46%$2,020,508
12Louisiana38.72%$6,806,423
13California38.60%$122,452,981
14Illinois38.39%$32,677,874
15Georgia38.31%$21,001,340
16Mississippi38.29%$3,297,109
17Idaho38.20%$3,392,957
18Massachusetts38.19%$26,646,912
19Arizona38.00%$14,438,918
20Oklahoma37.80%$5,622,529
21Missouri37.16%$10,481,163
22South Carolina37.05%$8,867,845
23Nebraska37.03%$3,704,671
24Alabama36.15%$6,778,809
25Kansas35.79%$5,066,051
26Wisconsin35.54%$11,024,109
27Indiana35.52%$10,518,818
28New Hampshire35.41%$3,946,877
29North Carolina35.28%$19,037,365
30Pennsylvania35.09%$26,128,752
31Michigan35.01%$16,650,121
32Ohio34.60%$18,842,538
33Colorado34.51%$14,894,687
34North Dakota34.41%$1,521,767
35Kentucky34.26%$5,451,182
36New Jersey33.78%$26,899,308
37Rhode Island33.58%$2,150,700
38Hawaii33.57%$2,455,554
39Iowa33.16%$4,813,252
40Virginia32.94%$19,239,261
41Minnesota32.64%$11,524,941
42New Mexico32.30%$2,380,544
43Washington32.06%$20,012,467
44Vermont32.04%$1,078,255
45Maine30.48%$1,976,671
46Maryland30.45%$12,675,749
47Delaware30.38%$1,647,326
48Oregon30.37%$6,773,041
49West Virginia30.28%$1,647,747
50Alaska26.37%$1,016,945

High-Population States with High-Dollar Contributions

In states like California, Texas, and New York, the share of taxes paid by the top 1% ranges from 39% to 46%, but the dollar amounts are higher due to population scale.

California’s top earners alone account for more than $122 billion in income taxes, the largest total contribution of any state.

High adjusted gross incomes—often above $2 million—mean that even moderate tax-share percentages translate into substantial revenue.

States with More Evenly Distributed Tax Burdens

States further down the ranking, such as Oklahoma, Arizona, and Idaho, still see the top 1% paying about 38% of income taxes.

Alaska sits at the bottom, with top earners paying 26%.

Across nearly every state, the top 1% shoulder between one-third and one-half of total income taxes.

