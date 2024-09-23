When Could Billionaires Become Trillionaires?

Elon Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, according to a recent report by Informa Connect Academy.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows the projected path for Tesla’s CEO and other billionaires to surpass the trillion-dollar mark.

Methodology

Informa analyzed the net worth data of the 30 wealthiest individuals from 2017 to 2024, as reported by Forbes. It calculated their average annual growth rates and forecasted their wealth over the next 30 years to predict the timing of potential trillionaires.

Musk Faces Competition

With a net worth of $242 billion and an average annual growth rate exceeding 100%, Elon Musk is on track to become the first trillionaire by 2027.

The recent boom of computer chip maker Nvidia could propel its CEO and co-founder, Jensen Huang, to trillionaire status by 2028, according to Informa. Huang’s current net worth is already about $100 billion (higher than listed in the table and graphic, which uses July data), according to Bloomberg’s real-time algorithm.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is also projected to become a trillionaire by 2028. He is the chairman of the Adani Group, which has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others.

Prajogo Pangestu, son of a rubber trader, is set to potentially become a trillionaire by 2028 as well. Pangestu started in the timber business in the late 1970s and now runs Indonesia’s largest integrated petrochemical producer.

The list of future trillionaires also includes familiar names like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, and Nike founder Phil Knight.

French businessman Bernard Arnault is the only European on the list. The billionaire chairman and CEO of the global luxury goods company LVMH oversees dozens of luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Sephora, and Tiffany & Co. He also invests in companies like Netflix and ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

