Where Are The Poor In America?

America loves to tally its billionaires and track the S&P’s every tick, but the millions struggling to cover rent or stock the fridge rarely make the headline scroll.

Poverty is the country’s most persistent invisibility cloak, present in every zip code, yet ignored in a culture that equates success with worth.

In this chart Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao breaks down where the poor in America actually live, ranked by each state.

Data for this visualization is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau.

It averages three years of Current Population Survey results (2021-2023) to estimate how many residents in each state live below the federal poverty line.

Read the last section for more information on their methodology.

Ranked: U.S. States by Residents in Poverty

Four populous states—California, Texas, Florida, and New York—account for 13.5 million low-income residents, or more than one-third of all Americans in poverty.

California alone has 4.5 million people struggling to make ends meet, roughly the population of metropolitan Phoenix.

RankState# in Poverty
(Thousands, Sortable)		# in Poverty
(Readable)		Share of All
Americans in Poverty
1California4,5214.5M12.0
2Texas3,9103.9M10.4
3Florida2,7822.8M7.4
4New York2,3492.3M6.2
5North Carolina1,4161.4M3.8
6Georgia1,4001.4M3.7
7Pennsylvania1,3511.4M3.6
8Ohio1,2721.3M3.4
9Illinois1,2451.2M3.3
10Michigan1,1861.2M3.2
11Arizona903903K2.4
12Louisiana853853K2.3
13Virginia783783K2.1
14New Jersey776776K2.1
15Tennessee744744K2.0
16Alabama727727K1.9
17Kentucky699699K1.9
18Missouri675675K1.8
19South Carolina673673K1.8
20Indiana659659K1.8
21Washington658658K1.7
22Massachusetts604604K1.6
23Oklahoma589589K1.6
24Maryland524524K1.4
25Mississippi501501K1.3
26Wisconsin490490K1.3
27Arkansas473473K1.3
28Colorado473473K1.3
29Oregon415415K1.1
30Minnesota409409K1.1
31Nevada409409K1.1
32New Mexico388388K1.0
33Connecticut318318K0.8
34Iowa287287K0.8
35West Virginia268268K0.7
36Kansas255255K0.7
37Utah226226K0.6
38Idaho172172K0.5
39Nebraska165165K0.4
40Hawaii133133K0.4
41Maine120120K0.3
42Montana109109K0.3
43Delaware9898K0.3
44New Hampshire9898K0.3
45Rhode Island9696K0.3
46District of Columbia8888K0.2
47Alaska7474K0.2
48South Dakota7474K0.2
49North Dakota7272K0.2
50Vermont4949K0.1
51Wyoming4949K0.1
N/A🇺🇸 U.S.37,61037.6MN/A

While the Golden State’s higher cost of living may impact this figure, it also underscores how expensive housing can compound economic hardship, even in high-income states.

Fact: People in California have the lowest purchasing power in the country.

Poverty Rates vs. Absolute Numbers

A fair criticism of this visualization is that it doesn’t account for population.

We previously mapped out poverty rates by state in the country to help cover this angle. The table below has the relevant figures.

RankStateState CodeShare of Population
in Poverty		# in Poverty
1LouisianaLA18.9%853K
2New MexicoNM18.5%388K
3MississippiMS17.3%501K
4ArkansasAR15.8%473K
5KentuckyKY15.7%699K
6West VirginiaWV15.3%268K
7OklahomaOK14.9%589K
8AlabamaAL14.6%727K
9District of ColumbiaDC13.4%88K
10North CarolinaNC13.2%1.4M
11TexasTX13.1%3.9M
12GeorgiaGA12.9%1.4M
13NevadaNV12.9%409K
14South CarolinaSC12.7%673K
15FloridaFL12.5%2.8M
16ArizonaAZ12.4%903K
17New YorkNY12.1%2.3M
18MichiganMI11.9%1.2M
19CaliforniaCA11.7%4.5M
20MissouriMO11.1%675K
21OhioOH10.9%1.3M
22PennsylvaniaPA10.7%1.4M
23TennesseeTN10.6%744K
24AlaskaAK10.4%74K
25IllinoisIL10%1.2M
26OregonOR9.8%415K
27IndianaIN9.7%659K
28MontanaMT9.7%109K
29DelawareDE9.6%98K
30HawaiiHI9.3%133K
31North DakotaND9.3%72K
32VirginiaVA9.2%783K
33IowaIA9%287K
34IdahoID8.9%172K
35KansasKS8.9%255K
36Rhode IslandRI8.9%96K
37ConnecticutCT8.8%318K
38MassachusettsMA8.8%604K
39MaineME8.7%120K
40WyomingWY8.6%49K
41MarylandMD8.5%524K
42WashingtonWA8.5%658K
43NebraskaNE8.4%165K
44New JerseyNJ8.4%776K
45WisconsinWI8.4%490K
46South DakotaSD8.3%74K
47ColoradoCO8.2%473K
48VermontVT7.7%49K
49MinnesotaMN7.2%409K
50New HampshireNH7.1%98K
51UtahUT6.7%226K
N/AU.S.US11.4%37.6M

In fact, California’s poverty rate is 12%, solidly middle of the pack.

But its 4.6 million poor residents are larger than the entire state of Oklahoma.

By contrast, Mississippi’s headline-grabbing 17% rate represents about 500,000 people.

Thus, a national food-assistance program needs almost nine times the meal budget for California, even though Mississippi is poorer than California.

Even within similar rate bands, scale varies wildly: Louisiana (18.9%) has 853,000 million people in poverty, compared with 388,000 in New Mexico (18.5%).

Thus, absolute numbers are also necessary to flag where to park mobile clinics, expand SNAP distribution sites, and hire caseworkers.

Fact: New Mexico also has the highest share of households on income or food support.

How Poverty is Measured in America

The way the Census Bureau calculates this line is important and can impact the data.

They use pretax household income against a threshold at three times the cost of a minimum food diet from 1963, adjusted for family size and inflation.

For reference, this is a quick guide on how much a household needs to be earning to be considered below the poverty line in 2023.

  • One person: ≤$15,480

  • Two people: ≤$19,680

  • Three people: ≤$24,230

  • Four people: ≤$31,200

