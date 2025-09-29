Where Are The Poor In America?

America loves to tally its billionaires and track the S&P’s every tick, but the millions struggling to cover rent or stock the fridge rarely make the headline scroll.

Poverty is the country’s most persistent invisibility cloak, present in every zip code, yet ignored in a culture that equates success with worth.

In this chart Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao breaks down where the poor in America actually live, ranked by each state.

Data for this visualization is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau.

It averages three years of Current Population Survey results (2021-2023) to estimate how many residents in each state live below the federal poverty line.

Read the last section for more information on their methodology.

Ranked: U.S. States by Residents in Poverty

Four populous states—California, Texas, Florida, and New York—account for 13.5 million low-income residents, or more than one-third of all Americans in poverty.

California alone has 4.5 million people struggling to make ends meet, roughly the population of metropolitan Phoenix.

Rank State # in Poverty

(Thousands, Sortable) # in Poverty

(Readable) Share of All

Americans in Poverty 1 California 4,521 4.5M 12.0 2 Texas 3,910 3.9M 10.4 3 Florida 2,782 2.8M 7.4 4 New York 2,349 2.3M 6.2 5 North Carolina 1,416 1.4M 3.8 6 Georgia 1,400 1.4M 3.7 7 Pennsylvania 1,351 1.4M 3.6 8 Ohio 1,272 1.3M 3.4 9 Illinois 1,245 1.2M 3.3 10 Michigan 1,186 1.2M 3.2 11 Arizona 903 903K 2.4 12 Louisiana 853 853K 2.3 13 Virginia 783 783K 2.1 14 New Jersey 776 776K 2.1 15 Tennessee 744 744K 2.0 16 Alabama 727 727K 1.9 17 Kentucky 699 699K 1.9 18 Missouri 675 675K 1.8 19 South Carolina 673 673K 1.8 20 Indiana 659 659K 1.8 21 Washington 658 658K 1.7 22 Massachusetts 604 604K 1.6 23 Oklahoma 589 589K 1.6 24 Maryland 524 524K 1.4 25 Mississippi 501 501K 1.3 26 Wisconsin 490 490K 1.3 27 Arkansas 473 473K 1.3 28 Colorado 473 473K 1.3 29 Oregon 415 415K 1.1 30 Minnesota 409 409K 1.1 31 Nevada 409 409K 1.1 32 New Mexico 388 388K 1.0 33 Connecticut 318 318K 0.8 34 Iowa 287 287K 0.8 35 West Virginia 268 268K 0.7 36 Kansas 255 255K 0.7 37 Utah 226 226K 0.6 38 Idaho 172 172K 0.5 39 Nebraska 165 165K 0.4 40 Hawaii 133 133K 0.4 41 Maine 120 120K 0.3 42 Montana 109 109K 0.3 43 Delaware 98 98K 0.3 44 New Hampshire 98 98K 0.3 45 Rhode Island 96 96K 0.3 46 District of Columbia 88 88K 0.2 47 Alaska 74 74K 0.2 48 South Dakota 74 74K 0.2 49 North Dakota 72 72K 0.2 50 Vermont 49 49K 0.1 51 Wyoming 49 49K 0.1 N/A 🇺🇸 U.S. 37,610 37.6M N/A

While the Golden State’s higher cost of living may impact this figure, it also underscores how expensive housing can compound economic hardship, even in high-income states.

Fact: People in California have the lowest purchasing power in the country.

Poverty Rates vs. Absolute Numbers

A fair criticism of this visualization is that it doesn’t account for population.

We previously mapped out poverty rates by state in the country to help cover this angle. The table below has the relevant figures.

Rank State State Code Share of Population

in Poverty # in Poverty 1 Louisiana LA 18.9% 853K 2 New Mexico NM 18.5% 388K 3 Mississippi MS 17.3% 501K 4 Arkansas AR 15.8% 473K 5 Kentucky KY 15.7% 699K 6 West Virginia WV 15.3% 268K 7 Oklahoma OK 14.9% 589K 8 Alabama AL 14.6% 727K 9 District of Columbia DC 13.4% 88K 10 North Carolina NC 13.2% 1.4M 11 Texas TX 13.1% 3.9M 12 Georgia GA 12.9% 1.4M 13 Nevada NV 12.9% 409K 14 South Carolina SC 12.7% 673K 15 Florida FL 12.5% 2.8M 16 Arizona AZ 12.4% 903K 17 New York NY 12.1% 2.3M 18 Michigan MI 11.9% 1.2M 19 California CA 11.7% 4.5M 20 Missouri MO 11.1% 675K 21 Ohio OH 10.9% 1.3M 22 Pennsylvania PA 10.7% 1.4M 23 Tennessee TN 10.6% 744K 24 Alaska AK 10.4% 74K 25 Illinois IL 10% 1.2M 26 Oregon OR 9.8% 415K 27 Indiana IN 9.7% 659K 28 Montana MT 9.7% 109K 29 Delaware DE 9.6% 98K 30 Hawaii HI 9.3% 133K 31 North Dakota ND 9.3% 72K 32 Virginia VA 9.2% 783K 33 Iowa IA 9% 287K 34 Idaho ID 8.9% 172K 35 Kansas KS 8.9% 255K 36 Rhode Island RI 8.9% 96K 37 Connecticut CT 8.8% 318K 38 Massachusetts MA 8.8% 604K 39 Maine ME 8.7% 120K 40 Wyoming WY 8.6% 49K 41 Maryland MD 8.5% 524K 42 Washington WA 8.5% 658K 43 Nebraska NE 8.4% 165K 44 New Jersey NJ 8.4% 776K 45 Wisconsin WI 8.4% 490K 46 South Dakota SD 8.3% 74K 47 Colorado CO 8.2% 473K 48 Vermont VT 7.7% 49K 49 Minnesota MN 7.2% 409K 50 New Hampshire NH 7.1% 98K 51 Utah UT 6.7% 226K N/A U.S. US 11.4% 37.6M

In fact, California’s poverty rate is 12%, solidly middle of the pack.

But its 4.6 million poor residents are larger than the entire state of Oklahoma.

By contrast, Mississippi’s headline-grabbing 17% rate represents about 500,000 people.

Thus, a national food-assistance program needs almost nine times the meal budget for California, even though Mississippi is poorer than California.

Even within similar rate bands, scale varies wildly: Louisiana (18.9%) has 853,000 million people in poverty, compared with 388,000 in New Mexico (18.5%).

Thus, absolute numbers are also necessary to flag where to park mobile clinics, expand SNAP distribution sites, and hire caseworkers.

Fact: New Mexico also has the highest share of households on income or food support.

How Poverty is Measured in America

The way the Census Bureau calculates this line is important and can impact the data.

They use pretax household income against a threshold at three times the cost of a minimum food diet from 1963, adjusted for family size and inflation.

For reference, this is a quick guide on how much a household needs to be earning to be considered below the poverty line in 2023.

One person: ≤$15,480

Two people: ≤$19,680

Three people: ≤$24,230

Four people: ≤$31,200

