Where Beer Is Cheapest (And Most Expensive)

by Tyler Durden
From Modelo to Carlsberg, beer prices have climbed sharply across the global economy over the past five years.

While inflation has been a driver, taxes often make up a significant share of the final price. Today, a bottle can cost as little as $0.82 in Shanghai and as high as $4.75 in Sydney in U.S. dollars.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the price of a 0.5L bottle of domestic beer across major global cities, based on data from Deutsche Bank.

Beer Prices Around the World

Below, we show the average cost for a beer in 67 cities worldwide in 2025.

In Australia, beer prices are driven up by significant taxes, with beer prices at least 76% higher than in New York City.

Also placing high in the rankings is Singapore (#3), with taxes also playing a role, reflecting government-led initiatives to deter residents from consuming alcohol. In nearby Malaysia, a bottle of beer in Kuala Lumpur averages $3.32—about 30% more than in New York.

Across Europe, the gap is stark: Ireland leads with the priciest pours at $3.33 a bottle, while Prague—where beer is consumed more than anywhere else in the world—offers the cheapest at just $1.06.

