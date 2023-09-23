Where Gas Is Cheapest & Most Expensive In The US

The price of gasoline in the United States is climbing once more as production hit a summer low while major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia cut their output.

As of September 21, the AAA gas pices overview put the price of a gallon of regular at $3.87 in the U.S. on average - the highest ever for this time of year.

That price is still way below the new all-time high recorded on June 14, 2022 ($5.02), however.

However, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, gas prices also vary widely across the United States.

State-specific costs for transportation and distribution can drive up prices, like in the case of Alaska and Hawaii. State taxes also vary greatly, for example explaining the high price of gasoline in California.

But states that usually offer cheap gas are also feeling the price crunch right now. According to AAA, the gallon now costs upwards of $3.50 in all but nine states.

Only in parts of the Southern United States and Texas, the gallon is still priced below that. Among those shelling out most for gas at the moment are residents of Washington, Nevada and California.