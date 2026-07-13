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Where It Costs The Most To Own A Car In America

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Buying a car is only the beginning. Every year afterward, drivers face a steady stream of expenses—from insurance and fuel to repairs and taxes—that can add up to thousands of dollars.

Using data from LendingTree, Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld created this map comparing average annual car ownership costs across every U.S. state and Washington D.C., excluding car payments, revealing where those ongoing expenses place the biggest burden on drivers.

The Annual Car Ownership Costs by State

Here’s how annual ownership costs compare across the country.

RankState or DistrictAverage Annual Cost of Car Ownership
2025
1Nevada$6,119
2Florida$5,682
3Louisiana$5,663
4Michigan$5,350
5Colorado$5,151
6Alabama$5,099
7Arizona$5,060
8Oklahoma$5,021
9Georgia$5,014
10Utah$4,977
11Arkansas$4,947
12California$4,900
13Kentucky$4,862
14Wyoming$4,859
15New Mexico$4,855
16Missouri$4,819
17Mississippi$4,792
18Indiana$4,787
19Rhode Island$4,711
20Texas$4,636
21Montana$4,548
22Kansas$4,542
23North Dakota$4,540
24Delaware$4,538
25Tennessee$4,532
26Illinois$4,521
27South Dakota$4,493
28Minnesota$4,435
29Connecticut$4,419
30New Jersey$4,413
31Oregon$4,340
32Nebraska$4,307
33Washington$4,306
34Maryland$4,302
35New York$4,253
36Pennsylvania$4,181
37South Carolina$4,176
38North Carolina$4,157
39Iowa$4,146
40Hawaii$4,114
41West Virginia$4,102
42Virginia$4,061
43Wisconsin$3,963
44District of Columbia$3,925
45Massachusetts$3,834
46Vermont$3,829
47Idaho$3,781
48Alaska$3,682
49Ohio$3,544
50Maine$3,543
51New Hampshire$3,030
--🇺🇸 U.S. Average$4,507

Costs do not include car payments. Sales taxes combine state and local taxes, annualized over 6.5 years based on an average used car price of $27,177.

Annual ownership costs range from roughly $3,000 in New Hampshire to more than $6,100 in Nevada, meaning two drivers with the same vehicle could face a difference of more than $3,000 every year based solely on where they live.

Seven of the 15 most expensive states are in the South, largely because of elevated insurance premiums. Florida and Louisiana rank near the top for insurance costs, while California stands out for high fuel prices and repair expenses rather than insurance alone.

Why Some States Cost Thousands More Than Others

The price of a vehicle may be similar nationwide, but the cost of keeping it on the road can change significantly by state.

Insurance is often the biggest source of variation, ranging from over $3,400 annually in Nevada to around $1,200 in Maine. Premiums reflect everything from accident frequency and vehicle theft to repair costs, weather-related claims, and state insurance regulations. In 13 states, insurance alone accounts for at least half of total ownership costs.

Fuel prices, registration fees, and sales taxes add another layer. Drivers in states with longer average commutes or higher gasoline prices typically spend more each year, while repair costs can also differ depending on labor rates and vehicle demand.

Driving Is One of America’s Biggest Household Expenses

Transportation is one of the largest household expenses after housing, making recurring vehicle costs an important part of overall affordability. While consumers often focus on a car’s purchase price or monthly payment, insurance, fuel, repairs, and taxes can add thousands of dollars each year, and those costs depend heavily on where they live.

That burden is especially significant in communities where driving is a necessity rather than a choice. Beyond commuting, vehicles are essential for work, school, childcare, and everyday errands, making recurring ownership costs difficult to avoid.

As insurance premiums, repair bills, and maintenance costs continue to rise, the cost of keeping a car on the road remains a core part of the broader cost-of-living conversation alongside housing, healthcare, and utilities.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on America’s slowest depreciating cars.

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