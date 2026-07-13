Where It Costs The Most To Own A Car In America

Buying a car is only the beginning. Every year afterward, drivers face a steady stream of expenses—from insurance and fuel to repairs and taxes—that can add up to thousands of dollars.

Using data from LendingTree, Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld created this map comparing average annual car ownership costs across every U.S. state and Washington D.C., excluding car payments, revealing where those ongoing expenses place the biggest burden on drivers.

The Annual Car Ownership Costs by State

Here’s how annual ownership costs compare across the country.

Rank State or District Average Annual Cost of Car Ownership

2025 1 Nevada $6,119 2 Florida $5,682 3 Louisiana $5,663 4 Michigan $5,350 5 Colorado $5,151 6 Alabama $5,099 7 Arizona $5,060 8 Oklahoma $5,021 9 Georgia $5,014 10 Utah $4,977 11 Arkansas $4,947 12 California $4,900 13 Kentucky $4,862 14 Wyoming $4,859 15 New Mexico $4,855 16 Missouri $4,819 17 Mississippi $4,792 18 Indiana $4,787 19 Rhode Island $4,711 20 Texas $4,636 21 Montana $4,548 22 Kansas $4,542 23 North Dakota $4,540 24 Delaware $4,538 25 Tennessee $4,532 26 Illinois $4,521 27 South Dakota $4,493 28 Minnesota $4,435 29 Connecticut $4,419 30 New Jersey $4,413 31 Oregon $4,340 32 Nebraska $4,307 33 Washington $4,306 34 Maryland $4,302 35 New York $4,253 36 Pennsylvania $4,181 37 South Carolina $4,176 38 North Carolina $4,157 39 Iowa $4,146 40 Hawaii $4,114 41 West Virginia $4,102 42 Virginia $4,061 43 Wisconsin $3,963 44 District of Columbia $3,925 45 Massachusetts $3,834 46 Vermont $3,829 47 Idaho $3,781 48 Alaska $3,682 49 Ohio $3,544 50 Maine $3,543 51 New Hampshire $3,030 -- 🇺🇸 U.S. Average $4,507

Costs do not include car payments. Sales taxes combine state and local taxes, annualized over 6.5 years based on an average used car price of $27,177.

Annual ownership costs range from roughly $3,000 in New Hampshire to more than $6,100 in Nevada, meaning two drivers with the same vehicle could face a difference of more than $3,000 every year based solely on where they live.

Seven of the 15 most expensive states are in the South, largely because of elevated insurance premiums. Florida and Louisiana rank near the top for insurance costs, while California stands out for high fuel prices and repair expenses rather than insurance alone.

Why Some States Cost Thousands More Than Others

The price of a vehicle may be similar nationwide, but the cost of keeping it on the road can change significantly by state.

Insurance is often the biggest source of variation, ranging from over $3,400 annually in Nevada to around $1,200 in Maine. Premiums reflect everything from accident frequency and vehicle theft to repair costs, weather-related claims, and state insurance regulations. In 13 states, insurance alone accounts for at least half of total ownership costs.

Fuel prices, registration fees, and sales taxes add another layer. Drivers in states with longer average commutes or higher gasoline prices typically spend more each year, while repair costs can also differ depending on labor rates and vehicle demand.

Driving Is One of America’s Biggest Household Expenses

Transportation is one of the largest household expenses after housing, making recurring vehicle costs an important part of overall affordability. While consumers often focus on a car’s purchase price or monthly payment, insurance, fuel, repairs, and taxes can add thousands of dollars each year, and those costs depend heavily on where they live.

That burden is especially significant in communities where driving is a necessity rather than a choice. Beyond commuting, vehicles are essential for work, school, childcare, and everyday errands, making recurring ownership costs difficult to avoid.

As insurance premiums, repair bills, and maintenance costs continue to rise, the cost of keeping a car on the road remains a core part of the broader cost-of-living conversation alongside housing, healthcare, and utilities.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on America’s slowest depreciating cars.