Where People Trust Each Other Most (And Least) In The World

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows the share of people across 25 countries who believe that “most people can be trusted,” offering a snapshot of how trust varies around the world.

The data for this visualization comes from the Pew Research Center. It is based on nationally representative surveys of more than 37,000 adults conducted in early 2025.

High Trust in Northern Europe

Northern European countries dominate the top of the ranking. Sweden leads the list, with 83% of respondents saying most people can be trusted. The Netherlands follows closely at 79%, while Canada and Germany both exceed 70%.

These countries tend to have strong institutions, low corruption, and robust social safety nets. High levels of trust make cooperation easier, reducing friction in economic and civic life.

Divided Views in Major Economies

Several large, high-income economies fall closer to the middle of the distribution. In the United States, 55% of people say most people can be trusted, while 44% say they cannot. The UK, Japan, and South Korea show similar splits, with trust still outweighing distrust, but by narrower margins.

Country Can Be Trusted Cannot Be Trusted Income Group 🇸🇪 Sweden 83% 17% High-income 🇳🇱 Netherlands 79% 20% High-income 🇨🇦 Canada 73% 26% High-income 🇩🇪 Germany 72% 27% High-income 🇦🇺 Australia 69% 31% High-income 🇯🇵 Japan 65% 32% High-income 🇬🇧 UK 64% 34% High-income 🇰🇷 South Korea 62% 37% High-income 🇪🇸 Spain 57% 41% High-income 🇺🇸 United States 55% 44% High-income 🇵🇱 Poland 50% 48% High-income 🇮🇱 Israel 49% 43% High-income 🇭🇺 Hungary 46% 54% High-income 🇬🇷 Greece 45% 53% High-income 🇫🇷 France 44% 54% High-income 🇮🇹 Italy 43% 56% High-income 🇮🇩 Indonesia 53% 47% Middle-income 🇮🇳 India 38% 60% Middle-income 🇳🇬 Nigeria 31% 68% Middle-income 🇦🇷 Argentina 28% 71% Middle-income 🇿🇦 South Africa 27% 72% Middle-income 🇧🇷 Brazil 22% 77% Middle-income 🇰🇪 Kenya 20% 80% Middle-income 🇲🇽 Mexico 18% 82% Middle-income 🇹🇷 Turkey 14% 84% Middle-income

Low Trust in Many Middle-Income Countries

Trust levels are substantially lower across most middle-income countries in the survey. Turkey ranks last overall, with just 14% saying most people can be trusted. Mexico, Kenya, and Brazil also report trust levels below 25%.

In these countries, respondents are far more likely to say that most people cannot be trusted. Pew notes that lower income levels and less access to education are closely linked to reduced trust. Economic insecurity and weaker institutions may make people more guarded in their interactions.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out How Quality of Life Has Changed in 30 Countries, According to Citizens on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.