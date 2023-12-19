print-icon
print-icon

Which Cars Depreciate The Fastest?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023 - 01:20 AM

It’s a fact of life that vehicles depreciate - some say by almost 50% as soon they’re driven out of the lot. Some depreciate less, but which cars depreciate the fastest?

In the graphic below, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu and Pallavi Rao show the top 10 vehicles with the highest depreciation rates over five years, based on data from iSeeCars.

They analyzed over 1.1 million used cars from model year 2018, sold between November 2022 to October 2023. Models no longer in production as of the 2022 model year were excluded.

Luxury Cars Struggle to Hold Their Value

At the top of the list, the Maserati Quattroporte loses nearly two-thirds of its value after five years. First introduced in 1963, the car is Maserati’s flagship, and is on its sixth iteration as a four-door luxury sedan, with a high performance Ferrari–made V6 or V8 engine.

The 2018 version of the car retailed anywhere between $109,000–$140,000, depending on the model.

Here’s a look at the full list of fastest depreciating cars in the U.S.

RankModelAverage 5-Yr
Depreciation		Average Difference
from MSRP
1Maserati Quattroporte65%$90,588
2BMW 7 Series62%$72,444
3Maserati Ghibli61%$58,623
4BMW 5 Series
(Hybrid)		59%$37,975
5Cadillac Escalade ESV59%$63,885
6BMW X558%$44,828
7INFINITI QX8058%$47,399
8Maserati Levante58%$55,858
9Jaguar XF58%$39,720
10Audi A757%$48,917
11Audi Q757%$41,731
12Cadillac Escalade57%$59,093
13Audi A656%$38,252
14Volvo S9056%$35,365
15Nissan Armada56%$36,875
16Mercedes-Benz
S-Class		56%$70,563
17Lincoln Navigator L56%$57,224
18Mercedes-Benz
GLS		56%$54,523
19Tesla Model S56%$60,145
20BMW 5 Series55%$39,856
21BMW X555%$39,992
22Lincoln Navigator55%$53,582
23BMW X5 M54%$66,277
24Land Rover
Range Rover		54%$68,874
25Cadillac XT554%$31,737
N/AOverall39%$17,221

Note: MSRP stands for Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price, the price recommended by a product’s producer to retailers. Furthermore, MSRPs from 2018 were inflation-adjusted to 2023 dollars.

BMW’s 7-series and 5-series also lose value quickly (nearly 60% of their retail price), ranking second and fourth respectively.

Another Maserati car, the Ghibli comes in third (-61%), and the Cadillac Escalade ESV (-59%) rounds out the top five fastest depreciating vehicles.

From a quick glance through the ranks, the cars that depreciate the fastest are luxury vehicles, specifically luxury sedans. These types of cars are often leased, and supply increases dramatically once the lease period expires. Meanwhile, most owners who can afford a luxury car would prefer to buy a new model, while used-car owners would prefer not to pay a high premium on an already outdated model.

However, there’s another segment of the market that also drops in value quickly—electric vehicles. Analysis found that EVs lose roughly 49% of their value on the resale market, the worst amongst the categories specified.

RankSegmentAverage 5-Yr
Depreciation (%)
1EVs49%
2SUVs41%
3Hybrids37%
4Trucks35%
N/AOverall39%

A lack of larger demand appetite, as well as a plethora of government incentives pushing people to buying new electric vehicles could explain their faster than average depreciation rate. Trucks on the other hand are the slowest depreciating segment of all vehicles in the U.S.

0
Loading...