Which College Degrees Have The Best Return On Investment?

Career prospects, and especially expected lifetime salaries, can be a strong motivator or deterrent in pursuing certain college degrees.

Not all degrees guarantee higher lifetime earnings compared to entering the workforce after high school without a degree - as some degrees may end up costing more than their financial benefits.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the average return on investment of a degree in the U.S., based on analysis from CollegeNPV of data from the U.S. Department of Education and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The return on investment of a degree is the expected lifetime value of the degree (net of debt) compared to entering the workforce after high school.

STEM Degrees Have The Best Bang For Their Buck

Below, we show the average return on investment of various degrees in the U.S.

Field of Study Average return on investment Engineering $570,616 Computer and Information Sciences $477,229 Mathematics $340,875 Engineering Technicians $311,141 Business $205,191 Architecture $196,711 Nursing and Health Professions $194,756 Physics, Chemistry and Geology $168,822 Social Sciences $118,454 Interdisciplinary Studies $69,656 Biology $63,913 Agriculture $59,556 Area, Ethnic, Cultural, Gender and Group Studies $42,959 Legal Studies $38,999 Natural Resources and Conservation $28,985 Communication and Journalism $28,654 Homeland Security, Law Enforcement and Firefighting $27,284 Foreign Languages $25,750 Public Administration and Social Services $7,787 Philosophy and Religious Studies $6,011 History $4,938 Fitness, Parks and Recreation -$1,078 Liberal Arts and General Studies -$13,337 Psychology -$15,644 Education -$20,075 Family and Human Sciences -$24,540 Communications Technologies -$28,911 English Language -$39,057 Theology -$91,749 Visual and Performing Arts -$104,015

Engineering, computer and information sciences, mathematics, and engineering technician degrees are the most valuable degrees in the U.S. when looking at expected lifetime income minus debt compared to working right after high school without a degree.

As for specific programs, Harvard University’s computer science degree ranks first for ROI, according to CollegeNPV.

Graduates of this program can expect an ROI of over $4 million in their lifetime, with $256,539 in median income and $14,000 in median debt.

On the other end, humanities degrees like visual and performing arts, theology, and English are among the least valuable degrees when looking at lifetime earnings.

With a negative ROI of about $39,000, English language programs have also experienced the greatest decrease in graduates, with 32% fewer students completing these programs compared to 10 years prior.

