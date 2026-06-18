Which States Brew The Most Craft Beer?
American craft brewers produced roughly 22 million barrels of beer in 2025, the equivalent of more than 7 billion 12-ounce cans. That output is concentrated in a few key states.
This map, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, shows the barrels of craft beer produced in every U.S. state in 2025, based on data from the Brewers Association.
Figures reflect the association’s June 2026 revision and cover all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
To count as craft, a brewery must produce no more than 6 million barrels per year and be less than 25% owned by a large alcohol company. One barrel equals 31 gallons, or roughly 330 twelve-ounce cans.
California Brews Nearly One in Every Six U.S. Craft Beers
California tops the nation with 3.45 million barrels of craft beer brewed in 2025. The state’s 939 craft breweries are also the most in the country, well ahead of second-place Pennsylvania’s 538.
Pennsylvania ranks second in volume at 2.0 million barrels, with much of that total coming from Yuengling, America’s oldest operating brewery, founded in 1829, and its largest craft brewer by volume.
The data table below shows each state’s total production of craft beer in 2025 in barrels:
|Rank
|State
|Barrels of Craft Beer Produced (2025)
|1
|California
|3,450,329
|2
|Pennsylvania
|2,004,382
|3
|Texas
|1,422,277
|4
|Ohio
|1,298,489
|5
|New York
|1,281,220
|6
|Florida
|1,153,556
|7
|Oregon
|1,109,391
|8
|Colorado
|854,707
|9
|Massachusetts
|812,974
|10
|North Carolina
|772,964
|11
|Wisconsin
|609,271
|12
|Georgia
|601,462
|13
|Washington
|533,296
|14
|Minnesota
|466,625
|15
|Connecticut
|450,232
|16
|Illinois
|409,589
|17
|Vermont
|357,138
|18
|Virginia
|342,075
|19
|Maine
|338,405
|20
|Missouri
|284,297
|21
|Michigan
|267,660
|22
|Arizona
|229,212
|23
|Indiana
|222,088
|24
|Montana
|216,992
|25
|Delaware
|186,803
|26
|Hawaii
|179,149
|27
|Maryland
|176,644
|28
|Tennessee
|174,083
|29
|New Jersey
|161,094
|30
|Louisiana
|155,643
|31
|Iowa
|134,108
|32
|Alaska
|133,395
|33
|New Mexico
|132,852
|34
|South Carolina
|125,086
|35
|Kentucky
|121,865
|36
|Utah
|102,241
|37
|New Hampshire
|88,320
|38
|Alabama
|80,869
|39
|Arkansas
|71,520
|40
|Oklahoma
|69,318
|41
|Idaho
|64,945
|42
|Wyoming
|63,130
|43
|Rhode Island
|59,768
|44
|Nevada
|54,683
|45
|Nebraska
|46,358
|46
|Kansas
|35,059
|47
|District of Columbia
|30,036
|48
|West Virginia
|21,562
|49
|South Dakota
|21,183
|50
|North Dakota
|19,051
|51
|Mississippi
|18,262
In total, seven states: California, Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio, New York, Florida, and Oregon, each brewed more than 1 million barrels in 2025. Together, they accounted for 53% of all U.S. craft beer production.
At the other end of the list, Mississippi brewed 18,262 barrels of craft beer in 2025, the least of any state.
Big States’ Beer Brewing and What Defines Craft
Population explains much of the order, as the four most populous states, California, Texas, Florida, and New York, all rank in the top six, but not all of it. Ohio’s 1.3 million barrels edge out far larger New York and Florida, while Illinois, the sixth-most populous state, ranks just 16th at 409,589 barrels.
Smaller states punch above their weight, too: Vermont, the second-smallest state by population, brewed 357,138 barrels in 2025, out-brewing far larger Virginia and Michigan, with Maine close behind at 338,405. Demand varies just as much as supply, with Americans’ alcohol spending per capita differing widely from state to state.
Because the Brewers Association’s definition hinges on independent ownership, state totals can shift when breweries change hands. Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing, in 2019, and Michigan’s Bell’s Brewery, in 2021, were both acquired by Lion, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kirin. This moved their volumes out of the craft column and dented both states’ totals.
That helps explain why Michigan’s 410 craft breweries produced just 268,660 barrels in 2025, ranking the state 21st by volume.
If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Which States Have the Most Breweries Per Person? on Voronoi.