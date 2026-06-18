Which States Brew The Most Craft Beer?

American craft brewers produced roughly 22 million barrels of beer in 2025, the equivalent of more than 7 billion 12-ounce cans. That output is concentrated in a few key states.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, shows the barrels of craft beer produced in every U.S. state in 2025, based on data from the Brewers Association.

Figures reflect the association’s June 2026 revision and cover all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

To count as craft, a brewery must produce no more than 6 million barrels per year and be less than 25% owned by a large alcohol company. One barrel equals 31 gallons, or roughly 330 twelve-ounce cans.

California Brews Nearly One in Every Six U.S. Craft Beers

California tops the nation with 3.45 million barrels of craft beer brewed in 2025. The state’s 939 craft breweries are also the most in the country, well ahead of second-place Pennsylvania’s 538.

Pennsylvania ranks second in volume at 2.0 million barrels, with much of that total coming from Yuengling, America’s oldest operating brewery, founded in 1829, and its largest craft brewer by volume.

The data table below shows each state’s total production of craft beer in 2025 in barrels:

Rank State Barrels of Craft Beer Produced (2025) 1 California 3,450,329 2 Pennsylvania 2,004,382 3 Texas 1,422,277 4 Ohio 1,298,489 5 New York 1,281,220 6 Florida 1,153,556 7 Oregon 1,109,391 8 Colorado 854,707 9 Massachusetts 812,974 10 North Carolina 772,964 11 Wisconsin 609,271 12 Georgia 601,462 13 Washington 533,296 14 Minnesota 466,625 15 Connecticut 450,232 16 Illinois 409,589 17 Vermont 357,138 18 Virginia 342,075 19 Maine 338,405 20 Missouri 284,297 21 Michigan 267,660 22 Arizona 229,212 23 Indiana 222,088 24 Montana 216,992 25 Delaware 186,803 26 Hawaii 179,149 27 Maryland 176,644 28 Tennessee 174,083 29 New Jersey 161,094 30 Louisiana 155,643 31 Iowa 134,108 32 Alaska 133,395 33 New Mexico 132,852 34 South Carolina 125,086 35 Kentucky 121,865 36 Utah 102,241 37 New Hampshire 88,320 38 Alabama 80,869 39 Arkansas 71,520 40 Oklahoma 69,318 41 Idaho 64,945 42 Wyoming 63,130 43 Rhode Island 59,768 44 Nevada 54,683 45 Nebraska 46,358 46 Kansas 35,059 47 District of Columbia 30,036 48 West Virginia 21,562 49 South Dakota 21,183 50 North Dakota 19,051 51 Mississippi 18,262

In total, seven states: California, Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio, New York, Florida, and Oregon, each brewed more than 1 million barrels in 2025. Together, they accounted for 53% of all U.S. craft beer production.

At the other end of the list, Mississippi brewed 18,262 barrels of craft beer in 2025, the least of any state.

Big States’ Beer Brewing and What Defines Craft

Population explains much of the order, as the four most populous states, California, Texas, Florida, and New York, all rank in the top six, but not all of it. Ohio’s 1.3 million barrels edge out far larger New York and Florida, while Illinois, the sixth-most populous state, ranks just 16th at 409,589 barrels.

Smaller states punch above their weight, too: Vermont, the second-smallest state by population, brewed 357,138 barrels in 2025, out-brewing far larger Virginia and Michigan, with Maine close behind at 338,405. Demand varies just as much as supply, with Americans’ alcohol spending per capita differing widely from state to state.

Because the Brewers Association’s definition hinges on independent ownership, state totals can shift when breweries change hands. Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing, in 2019, and Michigan’s Bell’s Brewery, in 2021, were both acquired by Lion, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kirin. This moved their volumes out of the craft column and dented both states’ totals.

That helps explain why Michigan’s 410 craft breweries produced just 268,660 barrels in 2025, ranking the state 21st by volume.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Which States Have the Most Breweries Per Person? on Voronoi.