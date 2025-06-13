Which States Pay The Most (& Least) US Federal Tax Revenue Per Person
In 2023, the U.S. federal government collected $4.67 trillion in taxes and redistributed $4.56 trillion back to states and residents. But which states contributed the most—and least—on a per-person basis?
This dataset, originally published by USAFacts, shows how much federal revenue each state generated per capita.
|Rank
|State
|Federal tax revenue per capita (FY 2023)
|1
|Delaware
|$24,575
|2
|Massachusetts
|$21,747
|3
|Minnesota
|$20,728
|4
|Connecticut
|$19,785
|5
|Washington
|$19,783
|6
|New Jersey
|$19,248
|7
|New York
|$18,940
|8
|Missouri
|$18,216
|9
|Rhode Island
|$17,083
|10
|Illinois
|$16,880
|11
|Nebraska
|$16,023
|12
|Ohio
|$15,761
|13
|Colorado
|$14,549
|14
|California
|$14,515
|15
|Florida
|$13,563
|16
|Texas
|$13,441
|17
|Pennsylvania
|$13,396
|18
|Tennessee
|$13,369
|19
|Virginia
|$13,050
|20
|Arkansas
|$12,824
|21
|New Hampshire
|$12,601
|22
|Wyoming
|$12,365
|23
|Georgia
|$12,069
|24
|Maryland
|$12,028
|25
|South Dakota
|$12,023
|26
|North Dakota
|$11,958
|27
|Wisconsin
|$11,703
|28
|Indiana
|$11,594
|29
|North Carolina
|$11,084
|30
|Kansas
|$11,022
|31
|Nevada
|$10,810
|32
|Utah
|$10,743
|33
|Kentucky
|$10,584
|34
|Michigan
|$10,482
|35
|Iowa
|$10,454
|36
|Louisiana
|$9,728
|37
|Oregon
|$9,638
|38
|Arizona
|$9,468
|39
|Oklahoma
|$9,392
|40
|Alaska
|$9,150
|41
|Idaho
|$9,009
|42
|Montana
|$8,799
|43
|Vermont
|$8,726
|44
|Maine
|$8,311
|45
|Hawaii
|$7,855
|46
|Alabama
|$7,001
|47
|South Carolina
|$7,000
|48
|New Mexico
|$5,882
|49
|Mississippi
|$5,148
|50
|West Virginia
|$4,867
Delaware led all states with $24,575 in federal taxes paid per resident, driven by high levels of business incorporation. Massachusetts ($21,747) and Minnesota ($20,728) followed, thanks to high average incomes. Meanwhile, the lowest contributors per person were West Virginia ($4,867), Mississippi ($5,148), and New Mexico ($5,882).
The Population-Revenue Disconnect
While California, Texas, New York, and Florida are the top contributors in absolute terms, collectively making up more than a third of all U.S. federal revenue, the per capita view tells a different story.
Smaller states with wealthy or business-friendly profiles, like Connecticut and New Jersey, rank much higher in per-person contributions.
Washington, D.C., is an outlier, contributing $54,612 per resident. That’s more than twice the amount of the top state. This is largely due to the city’s dense concentration of high-income earners and government-affiliated economic activity.
Do States Get Back What They Pay In?
Not all federal dollars stay in Washington. Most are returned to residents and states through entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicaid, as well as infrastructure, education, and defense.
However, some states get more than they give. In 2023, 19 states were net contributors—sending more to the federal government than they received. New York tops that list with a $89 billion net outflow. Conversely, Virginia received about $79 billion more than it paid in, largely due to defense spending.
