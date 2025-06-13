print-icon
Which States Pay The Most (& Least) US Federal Tax Revenue Per Person

by Tyler Durden
In 2023, the U.S. federal government collected $4.67 trillion in taxes and redistributed $4.56 trillion back to states and residents. But which states contributed the most—and least—on a per-person basis?

This dataset, originally published by USAFacts, shows how much federal revenue each state generated per capita.

RankStateFederal tax revenue per capita (FY 2023)
1Delaware$24,575
2Massachusetts$21,747
3Minnesota$20,728
4Connecticut$19,785
5Washington$19,783
6New Jersey$19,248
7New York$18,940
8Missouri$18,216
9Rhode Island$17,083
10Illinois$16,880
11Nebraska$16,023
12Ohio$15,761
13Colorado$14,549
14California$14,515
15Florida$13,563
16Texas$13,441
17Pennsylvania$13,396
18Tennessee$13,369
19Virginia$13,050
20Arkansas$12,824
21New Hampshire$12,601
22Wyoming$12,365
23Georgia$12,069
24Maryland$12,028
25South Dakota$12,023
26North Dakota$11,958
27Wisconsin$11,703
28Indiana$11,594
29North Carolina$11,084
30Kansas$11,022
31Nevada$10,810
32Utah$10,743
33Kentucky$10,584
34Michigan$10,482
35Iowa$10,454
36Louisiana$9,728
37Oregon$9,638
38Arizona$9,468
39Oklahoma$9,392
40Alaska$9,150
41Idaho$9,009
42Montana$8,799
43Vermont$8,726
44Maine$8,311
45Hawaii$7,855
46Alabama$7,001
47South Carolina$7,000
48New Mexico$5,882
49Mississippi$5,148
50West Virginia$4,867

Delaware led all states with $24,575 in federal taxes paid per resident, driven by high levels of business incorporation. Massachusetts ($21,747) and Minnesota ($20,728) followed, thanks to high average incomes. Meanwhile, the lowest contributors per person were West Virginia ($4,867), Mississippi ($5,148), and New Mexico ($5,882).

The Population-Revenue Disconnect

While California, Texas, New York, and Florida are the top contributors in absolute terms, collectively making up more than a third of all U.S. federal revenue, the per capita view tells a different story.

Smaller states with wealthy or business-friendly profiles, like Connecticut and New Jersey, rank much higher in per-person contributions.

Washington, D.C., is an outlier, contributing $54,612 per resident. That’s more than twice the amount of the top state. This is largely due to the city’s dense concentration of high-income earners and government-affiliated economic activity.

Do States Get Back What They Pay In?

Not all federal dollars stay in Washington. Most are returned to residents and states through entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicaid, as well as infrastructure, education, and defense.

However, some states get more than they give. In 2023, 19 states were net contributors—sending more to the federal government than they received. New York tops that list with a $89 billion net outflow. Conversely, Virginia received about $79 billion more than it paid in, largely due to defense spending.

