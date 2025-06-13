Which States Pay The Most (& Least) US Federal Tax Revenue Per Person

In 2023, the U.S. federal government collected $4.67 trillion in taxes and redistributed $4.56 trillion back to states and residents. But which states contributed the most—and least—on a per-person basis?

This dataset, originally published by USAFacts, shows how much federal revenue each state generated per capita.

Rank State Federal tax revenue per capita (FY 2023) 1 Delaware $24,575 2 Massachusetts $21,747 3 Minnesota $20,728 4 Connecticut $19,785 5 Washington $19,783 6 New Jersey $19,248 7 New York $18,940 8 Missouri $18,216 9 Rhode Island $17,083 10 Illinois $16,880 11 Nebraska $16,023 12 Ohio $15,761 13 Colorado $14,549 14 California $14,515 15 Florida $13,563 16 Texas $13,441 17 Pennsylvania $13,396 18 Tennessee $13,369 19 Virginia $13,050 20 Arkansas $12,824 21 New Hampshire $12,601 22 Wyoming $12,365 23 Georgia $12,069 24 Maryland $12,028 25 South Dakota $12,023 26 North Dakota $11,958 27 Wisconsin $11,703 28 Indiana $11,594 29 North Carolina $11,084 30 Kansas $11,022 31 Nevada $10,810 32 Utah $10,743 33 Kentucky $10,584 34 Michigan $10,482 35 Iowa $10,454 36 Louisiana $9,728 37 Oregon $9,638 38 Arizona $9,468 39 Oklahoma $9,392 40 Alaska $9,150 41 Idaho $9,009 42 Montana $8,799 43 Vermont $8,726 44 Maine $8,311 45 Hawaii $7,855 46 Alabama $7,001 47 South Carolina $7,000 48 New Mexico $5,882 49 Mississippi $5,148 50 West Virginia $4,867

Delaware led all states with $24,575 in federal taxes paid per resident, driven by high levels of business incorporation. Massachusetts ($21,747) and Minnesota ($20,728) followed, thanks to high average incomes. Meanwhile, the lowest contributors per person were West Virginia ($4,867), Mississippi ($5,148), and New Mexico ($5,882).

The Population-Revenue Disconnect

While California, Texas, New York, and Florida are the top contributors in absolute terms, collectively making up more than a third of all U.S. federal revenue, the per capita view tells a different story.

Smaller states with wealthy or business-friendly profiles, like Connecticut and New Jersey, rank much higher in per-person contributions.

Washington, D.C., is an outlier, contributing $54,612 per resident. That’s more than twice the amount of the top state. This is largely due to the city’s dense concentration of high-income earners and government-affiliated economic activity.

Do States Get Back What They Pay In?

Not all federal dollars stay in Washington. Most are returned to residents and states through entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicaid, as well as infrastructure, education, and defense.

However, some states get more than they give. In 2023, 19 states were net contributors—sending more to the federal government than they received. New York tops that list with a $89 billion net outflow. Conversely, Virginia received about $79 billion more than it paid in, largely due to defense spending.

