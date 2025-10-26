Which Streaming Services Are The Most Expensive

Prices have increased again for subscription services to streaming platforms in 2024 and 2025.

Disney+ is the latest to raise its costs, increasing from $15.99 per month to $18.99 per month as of October 21, 2025.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the chart below, this places it on the upper end of monthly pricing, alongside Hulu, which raised its monthly prices from $17.99 to $18.99 in October 2024.

Both Disney+ and Hulu saw their churn rates double in September, from four to eight percent and five to ten percent, respectively.

While the announcements of increased prices set for October could have contributed to higher rates of subscription cancellations than usual, The Hollywood Reporter notes that the increase in cancellations notably coincides with the temporary removal of Jimmy Kimmel from ABC, a Disney subsidiary.

This is thought to be the main reason for the increased churn rate, as other streaming platforms’ cancellation rates remained more consistent when they saw price hikes (HBO Max remained at 7 percent churn between May and June 2025; Apple TV (formerly Apple TV+) saw churn at 6 percent in May 2025 and 5 percent in June 2025; while Netflix has remained at a steady 2 percent churn regardless of its price hike).

After holding its price steady at $15.49 since 2022, Netflix raised its price for its standard ad-free plan once more, increasing it to $17.99 as of January.

Apple TV has maintained one of the more competitive pricing plans, despite also pushing up its monthly cost to $12.99 as of August this year.

Amazon Prime Video, which started at $8.99 per month for new standalone customers, introduced an additional $2.99 monthly charge to go ad-free in January 2024.

For members, Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video, is currently $14.99 per month in the U.S.