Which US States Are Seeing Incomes Rise The Fastest (And Slowest)

Since 2019, U.S. household incomes have surged - rising from $68,700 to $83,730 nationally, a 21.9% increase in just five years.

But where you live matters a lot.

While some states tracked close to the national average, others saw incomes climb at nearly double the pace, driven by booming local industries and major investment.

States like Colorado posted outsized gains, while Georgia’s expanding EV industry brought billions in investment and rising paychecks.

The map, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows which states saw the fastest growth in median household income from 2019 to 2024, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Trends in Median Income by State

Below, we show the change in median household income for all 50 U.S. states and D.C. between 2019 and 2024 using nominal figures (not adjusted for inflation):

RankStateChange in Median Household Income
2019-2024		Median Household Income 2019Median Household Income 2024
1Colorado46.9%$72,500$106,500
2Georgia43.4%$56,630$81,210
3Maine36.3%$66,550$90,730
4Montana36.1%$60,190$81,920
5Tennessee34.0%$56,630$75,860
6Rhode Island31.6%$70,150$92,290
7Massachusetts29.9%$87,710$113,900
8Florida29.6%$58,370$75,630
9Iowa29.4%$66,050$85,480
10Missouri29.4%$60,600$78,390
11California28.8%$78,100$100,600
12New Hampshire28.7%$86,900$111,800
13North Dakota25.8%$70,030$88,080
14Mississippi25.0%$44,790$55,980
15Ohio24.5%$64,660$80,520
16South Dakota24.3%$64,260$79,850
17Michigan23.9%$64,120$79,460
18South Carolina23.8%$62,030$76,780
19Idaho23.7%$65,990$81,650
20Utah23.0%$84,520$104,000
21Wisconsin22.6%$67,350$82,560
22New York20.8%$71,850$86,830
23Texas20.8%$67,440$81,490
24Wyoming20.8%$65,130$78,680
25New Mexico20.8%$53,110$64,140
26Oregon20.5%$74,410$89,700
27Virginia20.2%$81,310$97,720
28Kansas19.9%$73,150$87,690
29Arizona19.9%$70,670$84,700
30Arkansas18.9%$54,540$64,840
31Washington18.3%$82,450$97,500
32New Jersey18.0%$87,730$103,500
33Nebraska17.9%$73,070$86,140
34West Virginia17.6%$53,710$63,150
35Louisiana17.5%$51,710$60,740
36Alabama16.7%$56,200$65,560
37Alaska16.4%$78,390$91,260
38Kentucky16.4%$55,660$64,790
39Delaware15.7%$74,190$85,860
40Indiana15.0%$66,690$76,710
41Maryland14.8%$95,570$109,700
42Vermont14.7%$74,310$85,260
43Connecticut13.7%$87,290$99,240
44Nevada13.7%$70,910$80,590
45Pennsylvania13.4%$70,580$80,060
46Minnesota13.4%$81,430$92,350
47Illinois13.2%$74,400$84,210
48District of Columbia12.6%$93,110$104,800
49Hawaii11.6%$88,010$98,240
50Oklahoma9.9%$59,400$65,310
51North Carolina9.9%$61,160$67,220

Colorado’s thriving tech industry helped push median income up 46.9%, the fastest rise across states.

With $165,606 in average earnings across the sector in 2023, Colorado ranked sixth-highest nationally. From software to renewable energy, employment growth has expanded by double- or even triple-digit percentages across various roles since 2018.

Georgia ranks in a close second, with median incomes climbing 43.4%. In particular, the EV and aerospace sectors are playing a key role in job creation. Since 2018, the state has seen $27.3 billion in investment across EV, aerospace, and battery manufacturers including Rivian and SK Battery America.

Maine, meanwhile, saw wages rise 36.3%. In 2024, wages across the tech sector saw the steepest jump of 11.4% while those in the construction sector saw strong gains of 8.5%. Other factors, such as its older population and tight labor market, have further boosted wages.

Falling near the middle of the pack were New York and Texas, each with wage gains of 20.8% between 2019 and 2024.

By contrast, North Carolina and Oklahoma saw only 9.9% cumulative wage growth, the weakest performance nationwide. Median household income in both states remains well below the U.S. average and still trails pre-pandemic levels.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on average hourly earnings by state in 2025.

