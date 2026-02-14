Which US States Are Seeing Incomes Rise The Fastest (And Slowest)
Since 2019, U.S. household incomes have surged - rising from $68,700 to $83,730 nationally, a 21.9% increase in just five years.
But where you live matters a lot.
While some states tracked close to the national average, others saw incomes climb at nearly double the pace, driven by booming local industries and major investment.
States like Colorado posted outsized gains, while Georgia’s expanding EV industry brought billions in investment and rising paychecks.
The map, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows which states saw the fastest growth in median household income from 2019 to 2024, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Trends in Median Income by State
Below, we show the change in median household income for all 50 U.S. states and D.C. between 2019 and 2024 using nominal figures (not adjusted for inflation):
|Rank
|State
|Change in Median Household Income
2019-2024
|Median Household Income 2019
|Median Household Income 2024
|1
|Colorado
|46.9%
|$72,500
|$106,500
|2
|Georgia
|43.4%
|$56,630
|$81,210
|3
|Maine
|36.3%
|$66,550
|$90,730
|4
|Montana
|36.1%
|$60,190
|$81,920
|5
|Tennessee
|34.0%
|$56,630
|$75,860
|6
|Rhode Island
|31.6%
|$70,150
|$92,290
|7
|Massachusetts
|29.9%
|$87,710
|$113,900
|8
|Florida
|29.6%
|$58,370
|$75,630
|9
|Iowa
|29.4%
|$66,050
|$85,480
|10
|Missouri
|29.4%
|$60,600
|$78,390
|11
|California
|28.8%
|$78,100
|$100,600
|12
|New Hampshire
|28.7%
|$86,900
|$111,800
|13
|North Dakota
|25.8%
|$70,030
|$88,080
|14
|Mississippi
|25.0%
|$44,790
|$55,980
|15
|Ohio
|24.5%
|$64,660
|$80,520
|16
|South Dakota
|24.3%
|$64,260
|$79,850
|17
|Michigan
|23.9%
|$64,120
|$79,460
|18
|South Carolina
|23.8%
|$62,030
|$76,780
|19
|Idaho
|23.7%
|$65,990
|$81,650
|20
|Utah
|23.0%
|$84,520
|$104,000
|21
|Wisconsin
|22.6%
|$67,350
|$82,560
|22
|New York
|20.8%
|$71,850
|$86,830
|23
|Texas
|20.8%
|$67,440
|$81,490
|24
|Wyoming
|20.8%
|$65,130
|$78,680
|25
|New Mexico
|20.8%
|$53,110
|$64,140
|26
|Oregon
|20.5%
|$74,410
|$89,700
|27
|Virginia
|20.2%
|$81,310
|$97,720
|28
|Kansas
|19.9%
|$73,150
|$87,690
|29
|Arizona
|19.9%
|$70,670
|$84,700
|30
|Arkansas
|18.9%
|$54,540
|$64,840
|31
|Washington
|18.3%
|$82,450
|$97,500
|32
|New Jersey
|18.0%
|$87,730
|$103,500
|33
|Nebraska
|17.9%
|$73,070
|$86,140
|34
|West Virginia
|17.6%
|$53,710
|$63,150
|35
|Louisiana
|17.5%
|$51,710
|$60,740
|36
|Alabama
|16.7%
|$56,200
|$65,560
|37
|Alaska
|16.4%
|$78,390
|$91,260
|38
|Kentucky
|16.4%
|$55,660
|$64,790
|39
|Delaware
|15.7%
|$74,190
|$85,860
|40
|Indiana
|15.0%
|$66,690
|$76,710
|41
|Maryland
|14.8%
|$95,570
|$109,700
|42
|Vermont
|14.7%
|$74,310
|$85,260
|43
|Connecticut
|13.7%
|$87,290
|$99,240
|44
|Nevada
|13.7%
|$70,910
|$80,590
|45
|Pennsylvania
|13.4%
|$70,580
|$80,060
|46
|Minnesota
|13.4%
|$81,430
|$92,350
|47
|Illinois
|13.2%
|$74,400
|$84,210
|48
|District of Columbia
|12.6%
|$93,110
|$104,800
|49
|Hawaii
|11.6%
|$88,010
|$98,240
|50
|Oklahoma
|9.9%
|$59,400
|$65,310
|51
|North Carolina
|9.9%
|$61,160
|$67,220
Colorado’s thriving tech industry helped push median income up 46.9%, the fastest rise across states.
With $165,606 in average earnings across the sector in 2023, Colorado ranked sixth-highest nationally. From software to renewable energy, employment growth has expanded by double- or even triple-digit percentages across various roles since 2018.
Georgia ranks in a close second, with median incomes climbing 43.4%. In particular, the EV and aerospace sectors are playing a key role in job creation. Since 2018, the state has seen $27.3 billion in investment across EV, aerospace, and battery manufacturers including Rivian and SK Battery America.
Maine, meanwhile, saw wages rise 36.3%. In 2024, wages across the tech sector saw the steepest jump of 11.4% while those in the construction sector saw strong gains of 8.5%. Other factors, such as its older population and tight labor market, have further boosted wages.
Falling near the middle of the pack were New York and Texas, each with wage gains of 20.8% between 2019 and 2024.
By contrast, North Carolina and Oklahoma saw only 9.9% cumulative wage growth, the weakest performance nationwide. Median household income in both states remains well below the U.S. average and still trails pre-pandemic levels.
