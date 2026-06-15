Which US States Have The Highest GDP Per Capita?
Where you live in the U.S. can make a huge difference in economic output per person.
GDP per capita varies widely across states, from under $60,000 in Mississippi to nearly $280,000 in Washington, D.C.
This chart, produced by Visual Capitalist's Jenna Ross, in partnership with Terzo, breaks down GDP per capita in 2025.
GDP per Capita by State
Washington, D.C. has the highest GDP per capita. The capital’s economy is concentrated in high-value professional services like consulting, IT, and legal, as well as government spending.
Its large commuter workforce from outside states also boosts the figure, as many workers contribute to economic output without being counted in the local population.
|State
|2025 GDP per Capita
|Washington, D.C.
|$278k
|New York
|$123k
|Massachusetts
|$115k
|Washington
|$112k
|Delaware
|$111k
|California
|$108k
|North Dakota
|$102k
|Connecticut
|$102k
|Alaska
|$102k
|Nebraska
|$98k
|Colorado
|$97k
|Illinois
|$95k
|New Jersey
|$93k
|Texas
|$92k
|Minnesota
|$91k
|Maryland
|$91k
|Virginia
|$90k
|Wyoming
|$89k
|Utah
|$89k
|New Hampshire
|$89k
|Hawaii
|$87k
|South Dakota
|$86k
|Nevada
|$86k
|Iowa
|$86k
|Georgia
|$82k
|Ohio
|$81k
|Kansas
|$81k
|Pennsylvania
|$81k
|Tennessee
|$81k
|Oregon
|$80k
|North Carolina
|$80k
|Wisconsin
|$79k
|Arizona
|$78k
|Florida
|$78k
|Indiana
|$78k
|Rhode Island
|$75k
|Vermont
|$75k
|Missouri
|$75k
|Louisiana
|$74k
|Maine
|$73k
|Michigan
|$72k
|Montana
|$72k
|New Mexico
|$72k
|South Carolina
|$68k
|Idaho
|$67k
|Kentucky
|$67k
|Oklahoma
|$67k
|Alabama
|$66k
|Arkansas
|$64k
|West Virginia
|$62k
|Mississippi
|$56k
Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Census Bureau. Figures rounded.
New York takes the second spot as a global financial hub with strong output in other high-value industries, including real estate and professional services.
Massachusetts and Washington also top the ranks. While Massachusetts drives value through professional services like biotechnology, Washington is home to big tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft.
Resource Economies
Outside of more service-based economies, both North Dakota and Alaska pump out over $100,000 in GDP per capita.
Both states are driven by natural resources and mining, ranking as the third (North Dakota) and fifth-highest (Alaska) producers of crude oil in America. These states also have some of the lowest populations in the country, driving up output per person.
More recently in 2026, both states have seen monetary benefits from oil transport disruptions and rising prices. North Dakota typically sells crude oil at a discount to benchmark pricing, but has been earning $7 more per barrel above the benchmark. In Alaska, the state recently increased its projected revenue by $0.5 billion as a result of higher oil prices.
Maximizing Value
As economies push to create more value per person, businesses are also focused on getting more from what they have.