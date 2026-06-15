Which US States Have The Highest GDP Per Capita?

Where you live in the U.S. can make a huge difference in economic output per person.

GDP per capita varies widely across states, from under $60,000 in Mississippi to nearly $280,000 in Washington, D.C.

This chart, produced by Visual Capitalist's Jenna Ross, in partnership with Terzo, breaks down GDP per capita in 2025.

GDP per Capita by State

Washington, D.C. has the highest GDP per capita. The capital’s economy is concentrated in high-value professional services like consulting, IT, and legal, as well as government spending.

Its large commuter workforce from outside states also boosts the figure, as many workers contribute to economic output without being counted in the local population.

State 2025 GDP per Capita Washington, D.C. $278k New York $123k Massachusetts $115k Washington $112k Delaware $111k California $108k North Dakota $102k Connecticut $102k Alaska $102k Nebraska $98k Colorado $97k Illinois $95k New Jersey $93k Texas $92k Minnesota $91k Maryland $91k Virginia $90k Wyoming $89k Utah $89k New Hampshire $89k Hawaii $87k South Dakota $86k Nevada $86k Iowa $86k Georgia $82k Ohio $81k Kansas $81k Pennsylvania $81k Tennessee $81k Oregon $80k North Carolina $80k Wisconsin $79k Arizona $78k Florida $78k Indiana $78k Rhode Island $75k Vermont $75k Missouri $75k Louisiana $74k Maine $73k Michigan $72k Montana $72k New Mexico $72k South Carolina $68k Idaho $67k Kentucky $67k Oklahoma $67k Alabama $66k Arkansas $64k West Virginia $62k Mississippi $56k

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Census Bureau. Figures rounded.

New York takes the second spot as a global financial hub with strong output in other high-value industries, including real estate and professional services.

Massachusetts and Washington also top the ranks. While Massachusetts drives value through professional services like biotechnology, Washington is home to big tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

Resource Economies

Outside of more service-based economies, both North Dakota and Alaska pump out over $100,000 in GDP per capita.

Both states are driven by natural resources and mining, ranking as the third (North Dakota) and fifth-highest (Alaska) producers of crude oil in America. These states also have some of the lowest populations in the country, driving up output per person.

More recently in 2026, both states have seen monetary benefits from oil transport disruptions and rising prices. North Dakota typically sells crude oil at a discount to benchmark pricing, but has been earning $7 more per barrel above the benchmark. In Alaska, the state recently increased its projected revenue by $0.5 billion as a result of higher oil prices.

Maximizing Value

As economies push to create more value per person, businesses are also focused on getting more from what they have.