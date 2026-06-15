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Which US States Have The Highest GDP Per Capita?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Where you live in the U.S. can make a huge difference in economic output per person.

GDP per capita varies widely across states, from under $60,000 in Mississippi to nearly $280,000 in Washington, D.C.

This chart, produced by Visual Capitalist's Jenna Ross, in partnership with Terzo, breaks down GDP per capita in 2025. 

GDP per Capita by State

Washington, D.C. has the highest GDP per capita. The capital’s economy is concentrated in high-value professional services like consulting, IT, and legal, as well as government spending. 

Its large commuter workforce from outside states also boosts the figure, as many workers contribute to economic output without being counted in the local population.

State2025 GDP per Capita
Washington, D.C.$278k
New York$123k
Massachusetts$115k
Washington$112k
Delaware$111k
California$108k
North Dakota$102k
Connecticut$102k
Alaska$102k
Nebraska$98k
Colorado$97k
Illinois$95k
New Jersey$93k
Texas$92k
Minnesota$91k
Maryland$91k
Virginia$90k
Wyoming$89k
Utah$89k
New Hampshire$89k
Hawaii$87k
South Dakota$86k
Nevada$86k
Iowa$86k
Georgia$82k
Ohio$81k
Kansas$81k
Pennsylvania$81k
Tennessee$81k
Oregon$80k
North Carolina$80k
Wisconsin$79k
Arizona$78k
Florida$78k
Indiana$78k
Rhode Island$75k
Vermont$75k
Missouri$75k
Louisiana$74k
Maine$73k
Michigan$72k
Montana$72k
New Mexico$72k
South Carolina$68k
Idaho$67k
Kentucky$67k
Oklahoma$67k
Alabama$66k
Arkansas$64k
West Virginia$62k
Mississippi$56k

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic AnalysisU.S. Census Bureau. Figures rounded.

New York takes the second spot as a global financial hub with strong output in other high-value industries, including real estate and professional services. 

Massachusetts and Washington also top the ranks. While Massachusetts drives value through professional services like biotechnology, Washington is home to big tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

Resource Economies

Outside of more service-based economies, both North Dakota and Alaska pump out over $100,000 in GDP per capita. 

Both states are driven by natural resources and mining, ranking as the third (North Dakota) and fifth-highest (Alaska) producers of crude oil in America. These states also have some of the lowest populations in the country, driving up output per person.

More recently in 2026, both states have seen monetary benefits from oil transport disruptions and rising prices. North Dakota typically sells crude oil at a discount to benchmark pricing, but has been earning $7 more per barrel above the benchmark. In Alaska, the state recently increased its projected revenue by $0.5 billion as a result of higher oil prices.

Maximizing Value

As economies push to create more value per person, businesses are also focused on getting more from what they have.

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