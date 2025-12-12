Who's Glued To The 'Telly'?

The United Kingdom has a particularly strong culture of television viewership.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, according to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights, almost a third of UK respondents watch at least 11 hours of television per week.

This is slightly higher than other European nations such as France at 29 percent, or Germany at 28 percent.

By contrast, China has a far lower share of heavy TV users, at just 16 percent.