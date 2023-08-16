Why Is There Such A Frenzy To Buy Up The Properties That Were Just Burned Down During The Fires In Hawaii?

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

Can you imagine calling up a family that has just seen their home burn to the ground and offering to buy their land for below market value? This is apparently happening in Hawaii right now on a massive scale. Grieving property owners are being bombarded with calls from very greedy people, and I think that says a lot about the current state of our society. We literally worship material possessions and financial gain, and the sheer greed that we are witnessing at this moment is absolutely staggering.

Lahaina was hit harder than anywhere else by the fires, and it turns out that property owners in the area have been getting pressured to sell for a long time.

So now that disaster has struck, those that wish to get their hands on these prime properties are in a feeding frenzy. One local resident made headlines all over the world after she posted a video about this…

Filming herself in the recent video, the Hawaii resident said: ‘I am so frustrated with investors and realtors calling the families who lost their home, offering to buy their land. ‘How dare you do that to our community right now. If you are a victim and they are calling you, please get their business name so we can put them on blast,’ she added. She claims in the clip that she ‘personally’ knows ‘multiple families’ that were ‘offered money from investors and realtors’.

When 2020 began, the average home in Lahaina was worth about $600,000.

Today, the average home in Lahaina is worth about a million dollars.

Now there is a race to take advantage of those that have just had their homes burned down, and it has gotten so bad that even Hawaiian Governor Josh Green is speaking out against it…

Hawaiian officials are warning residents that unscrupulous investors are trying to take advantage of the fire disaster on Maui to take over properties. Gov. Josh Green reported that residents are being approached about selling fire-damaged home or land sites by people posing as real estate agents. He said those people may have “ill intent” and issued a warning to scammers. “You would be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here,” Green said in a press release Monday.

A lot of people applauded Green for taking a stand like that.

But does he have another motive?

Green has been captured on video saying that he is “already thinking of ways for the state to acquire that land”…

The Hawaiian governor Josh Green revealed plans for the state to potentially purchase properties in the seaside town of Lahaina, which was devastated by the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history. “I’m already thinking of ways for the state to acquire that land so that we can put it into workforce housing, to put it back into families, or make it open spaces in perpetuity as a memorial to the people who were lost,” Green commented amid the ruins.

Wow.

There it is.

Apparently Green has his own plans for these properties.

We will just have to wait and see what those plans are.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the police chief on Maui just happens to be the exact same guy that was “the incident commander” during the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017…

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier is no stranger to responding to mass tragedy. Nearly six years before disaster struck in the form of wildfires that ripped through parts of the island and killed at least 99 people, he was on the ground in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Pelletier was named chief of the the Maui Police Department in 2021 after more than two decades working in Las Vegas. On Oct. 1, 2017, Pelletier was the incident commander covering the Strip when a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a country music festival, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

That is one heck of a coincidence.

And it is also being reported that Pelletier “earned a certificate in criminal justice from the FBI academy in 2019”.

So he has ties to the feds.

Just when you think that this story cannot possibly get any stranger, somehow it does.

After being greatly criticized for lounging on a beach while the tragedy in Hawaii was unfolding, we are being told that Joe Biden is now “considering” a trip to see the devastation.

Amid growing evidence of the devastation wildfires have wrought in Maui, the White House Tuesday gave the first public indication that President Biden will visit Hawaii. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton confirmed that officials were considering an in-person trip, after Biden took heat for his terse ‘no comment’ on Hawaii even while the scope of the tragedy was coming into view. The president was staying at his Delaware beach house at the time.

Come on man.

I know that Biden doesn’t like to make trips like this, but this is what the American people expect.

It is part of the job.

The Biden administration also angered a lot of people when it was announced that households that have been affected by the fires would only be getting a one time emergency aid payment of $700…

President Joe Biden is facing renewed criticism for his response to the devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui after offering victims $700 per household in emergency aid. Political opponents and commentators described the sum as “insulting” and compared it with the more than $113 billion-worth of aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine as it defends itself against an ongoing Russian invasion.

Seriously?

After all that we have done for Ukraine, that is the best that we can do for people that have lost everything?

Of course somehow there is always more than enough money for Ukraine. In fact, we are about to send them a gigantic military aid package for the 44th time since the war began…

For the 44th time, the ruling class of the United States has decided to continue to prolong the war and send military equipment to Ukraine. The Pentagon has announced a $200 million weapons package for Kiev. This newest round of equipment will include artillery rounds, dozens of tactical vehicles, and mine-clearing gear.

We are at such a critical turning point, and we desperately need solid leadership in the White House.

But instead we have Joe Biden and his minions.

Biden is literally the worst president in the entire history of the United States, and that is saying a lot because we have had some real whoppers in modern times.

Now that there has been so much public pressure, I think that Biden will feel compelled to go visit Lahaina.

Unfortunately, Biden will need to make many more trips like this, because a lot more major disasters are on the way.

* * *

