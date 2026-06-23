Worst Ad Campaign Ever...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

There's having no discernment, and then there's this...

A three-year-old boy remains in critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a Cambridgeshire zoo. His alleged attacker, a 30-year-old man from Norfolk with reported learning difficulties, was quickly released on bail with his identity withheld from the public, sparking backlash. In the middle of this horror, discount retailer Wowcher blasted out an email urging customers to "Snap up these deals quicker than a croc can catch a kid."

Yes, really.

The tone-deaf marketing stunt has triggered widespread revulsion, forcing the company into a grovelling "unreserved" apology while exposing yet another layer of institutional detachment from real human suffering.

The attack unfolded on a Thursday afternoon at the family-run Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo near Huntingdon. The boy, who was not known to the suspect, suffered serious injuries including a broken arm, a broken pelvis likely caused by the impact of being thrown, and multiple crocodile bites.

Zoo staff pulled him from the enclosure and administered immediate treatment at the scene. In a moment of extraordinary bravery, Tracey Johnson, wife of zoo owner Andy Johnson, jumped into the crocodile pit to help rescue the child.

Cambridgeshire Police arrested the 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. He was assessed as unfit for interview and has since been released on bail until 18 September. His identity remains hidden.

The decision to release the suspect on bail while concealing his identity has fuelled intense public anger. Many see it as further evidence of a justice system that prioritises processes and sensitivities over the basic protection of children and the public.

Some media outlets also softened the deliberate nature of the attack by reporting that the boy had "ended up" in the crocodile enclosure rather than stating he was thrown.

Screenshots of the Wowcher email spread rapidly. Fury erupted on social media and community forums. The Norwich Norfolk UK Community Notice Board posted: "Why do wowcher think its ok to use this as a heading on their emails??"

Wowcher apologises 'unreservedly' for email appearing to mock crocodile attack on young boyhttps://t.co/Sd1uguKddI — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 21, 2026

Customers expressed immediate disgust. One described themselves as "now unsubscribed." Another called the email "disgusting" and added "if that's real someone needs to be fired." A third said they had emailed the company with no reply and would "not be using them again for sure, even if its a poor effort at a joke somehow."

A marketing professional who encountered the email on LinkedIn described it as "tone deaf, clueless, moronic, irresponsible, sick" and expressed disbelief that it had cleared multiple layers of approval. He told the Wowcher marketing team to "take a good, hard look at yourselves" and warned that not every trending moment should be jumped on for reactive marketing.

saw this on linkedin and cannot quite believe this has been approved.



a little boy was seriously injured by a crocodile at cambridgeshire zoo — one man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.



and @wowcher think this is a brilliant opportunity for reactive marketing.



tone... pic.twitter.com/K9UGtCsb16 — James | open to work arc (@bl0ckjames) June 21, 2026

Wowcher moved swiftly to contain the damage. A spokesman issued the following statement: "We are extremely sorry for an email subject line sent by Wowcher yesterday. The wording was unacceptable. It should never have been written. It was never approved for use. The responsibility sits with us and we are urgently reviewing how our processes failed. We recognise the hurt and distress it has caused, particularly for the young child's family at this unimaginably difficult time."

The spokesman continued: "We are reviewing all scheduled marketing content while we urgently strengthen our creative, approval and sign-off safeguards. There is no excuse for this. We apologise unreservedly and will take the necessary steps to make sure this does not happen again."

The company's insistence that the email "was never approved for use" has been widely interpreted as an attempt to shift blame onto an individual rather than accept full institutional responsibility for the failure of basic safeguards.

This episode reveals something deeper than one bad subject line. It shows how insulated people have become. They operate in environments where real events - especially tragedies involving children - are treated as abstract content or "trending moments" rather than visceral realities that demand basic human restraint.

A child fighting for his life after being thrown to crocodiles becomes raw material for a flippant pun about deals. The suffering is unreal to them, something happening to other people in another sphere they can comment on or monetise without consequence.

It reflects a wider modernity that strips away moral grounding and discernment. When everything is content, empathy atrophies. People in these bubbles no longer instinctively recoil from turning horror into marketing copy because the horror never feels fully real to them.

They have no skin in the game, no direct encounter with the raw aftermath that families and communities actually endure. The result is not just bad taste but a gradual hollowing out of the shared humanity that once made such behaviour unthinkable.

The same pattern appears elsewhere: institutions that release individuals accused of extreme violence with minimal transparency, media that softens language around attacks on children, and corporations that later issue polished apologies while claiming the offending material "was never approved."

All of it stems from the same root - a culture that has grown comfortable treating real human pain as distant, manageable, and ultimately secondary to process, narrative, or engagement.

A society that loses the capacity to recognise horror when it stares it in the face - whether in a justice decision, a media report, or even a marketing email - has already surrendered something essential.

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