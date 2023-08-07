Police Investigating Shop Owner Who Took Down Armed Thief With A Stick

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Just when it appeared that a law abiding business owner had scored a victory against a scumbag shoplifter for once by subduing him with an almighty thrashing, the police have stepped in to criminally investigate the shopkeeper for assault.

Yes really.

KCRA.com reports that the clerk at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, Northern California, who was captured on video taking down a man threatening to pull a gun and filling up a barrel full of products is now the one under investigation by the cops.

The would be thief had visited the store three times on the evening in question, each time threatening the shop keepers and stealing from them.

On the third attempt he got what was coming to him.

The Sikh convenience store clerk who beat the piss out of a shoplifter with a stick in is under investigation from Stockton, California police for assault.



The clerks also said the same man stole from their store two other times.

As we see time and again, police don’t even bother preventing robbery anymore, and now they’re treating business owners who are forced to defend themselves as the criminals, while the assailants have somehow become the victims.

We give the last word to Andrea Widburg (at American Thinker), who remarks that when the government encourages lawlessness, as California clearly does, we are no longer witnessing mere property crimes. Instead, we are witnessing the slow death of the people whose property is under endless assault from brazen robbers who know that they cannot be touched.

For the Sikh men, the loss of a job during the shabby Biden economy has the real potential to mean the end of their lives: The end of their having a home, raising a family…heck, even feeding their family. When crime becomes the norm, everyone’s life is at stake.

I sincerely hope that the police conclude that the Sikh men used entirely proportionate force to stop a person who has slowly been killing them.

But since this is California and, as in Superman’s Bizarro Land, everything is backward in the most evil way, I fully expect the robber to get a pass because “he’s been punished enough,” while the brave Sikhs who stepped up in a law-enforcement vacuum, find themselves caught in the California “justice” system.

