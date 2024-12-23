103 Things That Higher Ed Declared Racist In 2024

Via The College Fix,

Racism is the intentional mistreatment of someone on the basis of their race – at least in the normal world. But in academia, racism is anything producing disparities, according to Professor Ibram Kendi.

What follows is a long list of people, places, actions, and other things declared racist this year by higher ed, though a few came from K-12.

If something needs “anti-racist” action or “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” it follows it must be racist, or else it would not need correction.

(A full list of articles can be found here).

Academic disciplines:

Chemistry

Classics

Evolutionary biology

Engineering

Immunology

Math

STEM in general

Twenty different departments at Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Actions:

Accusing a black student of plagiarism

Banning DEI

Being Asian but romantically interested in white people

Course evaluations

Criticizing a black female reporter

Criticizing plagiarism

Marriage/being married

Mentioning a black female congresswoman has fake eyelashes

Murder

Not pronouncing Kamala Harris’ name right

Not voting for Kamala Harris

Opioid crisis

Opposing DEI

Opposing oil and gas restrictions to fight climate change

Pollution

Questioning Kamala Harris’ racial identity

Romance

“Traditional grading”

Voter registration

Voting for Trump

White people running in shorts

White people rapping

Beliefs:

Being pro-life/pointing out high abortion rates for black women

Christianity

Colorblindness

Nostalgia

Career fields:

Counseling

Ecological farming

Education

Dentistry

Disaster response

Geology

Law enforcement

Medicine

Ocean sciences

Nursing

Surgical oncology

Entertainment/culture:

Dolly Parton’s free book program

Dressing as a Native American at a Kansas City Chiefs game

Liking Taylor Swift

Michaelangelo’s “Creation of Adam”

Paintings of British countryside

Porcelain

Telling a Japanese professor about a good sushi restaurant

Food:

Fried chicken

Milk

People:

Ben Shapiro

Conservatives

Donald Trump

Duke University sports fans

Nikki Haley

Rapper Tom MacDonald

Vivek Ramaswamy

White people

Places:

Coeur D’Alene, Idaho

Columbia University

Greenhouses

Israel

Lake Merritt, California parking lot

Northern Idaho

Pennsylvania public universities

Sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms

Swimming pools

Thousands of streets that use allegedly offensive terms

University of Michigan

Words:

“Anglo-Saxon”

“Blacklist’

“DEI hire’

“Guru’

“Illegal alien”

“Minorities”

“Mob rule”

“Peanut gallery”

“Pow wow”

“Tribal knowledge”

“Whitelist”

...to name but a few.