103 Things That Higher Ed Declared Racist In 2024

by Tyler Durden
Via The College Fix,

Racism is the intentional mistreatment of someone on the basis of their race – at least in the normal world. But in academia, racism is anything producing disparities, according to Professor Ibram Kendi.

What follows is a long list of people, places, actions, and other things declared racist this year by higher ed, though a few came from K-12.

If something needs “anti-racist” action or “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” it follows it must be racist, or else it would not need correction.

Academic disciplines:

  • Chemistry
  • Classics
  • Evolutionary biology
  • Engineering
  • Immunology
  • Math
  • STEM in general
  • Twenty different departments at Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Actions:

  • Accusing a black student of plagiarism
  • Banning DEI
  • Being Asian but romantically interested in white people
  • Course evaluations
  • Criticizing a black female reporter
  • Criticizing plagiarism
  • Marriage/being married
  • Mentioning a black female congresswoman has fake eyelashes
  • Murder
  • Not pronouncing Kamala Harris’ name right
  • Not voting for Kamala Harris
  • Opioid crisis
  • Opposing DEI
  • Opposing oil and gas restrictions to fight climate change
  • Pollution
  • Questioning Kamala Harris’ racial identity
  • Romance
  • “Traditional grading”
  • Voter registration
  • Voting for Trump
  • White people running in shorts
  • White people rapping

Beliefs:

  • Being pro-life/pointing out high abortion rates for black women
  • Christianity
  • Colorblindness
  • Nostalgia

Career fields:

  • Counseling
  • Ecological farming
  • Education
  • Dentistry
  • Disaster response
  • Geology
  • Law enforcement
  • Medicine
  • Ocean sciences
  • Nursing
  • Surgical oncology

Entertainment/culture:

  • Dolly Parton’s free book program
  • Dressing as a Native American at a Kansas City Chiefs game
  • Liking Taylor Swift
  • Michaelangelo’s “Creation of Adam”
  • Paintings of British countryside
  • Porcelain
  • Telling a Japanese professor about a good sushi restaurant

Food:

  • Fried chicken
  • Milk

People:

  • Ben Shapiro
  • Conservatives
  • Donald Trump
  • Duke University sports fans
  • Nikki Haley
  • Rapper Tom MacDonald
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • White people

Places:

  • Coeur D’Alene, Idaho
  • Columbia University
  • Greenhouses
  • Israel
  • Lake Merritt, California parking lot
  • Northern Idaho
  • Pennsylvania public universities
  • Sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms
  • Swimming pools
  • Thousands of streets that use allegedly offensive terms
  • University of Michigan

Words:

  • “Anglo-Saxon”
  • “Blacklist’
  • “DEI hire’
  • “Guru’
  • “Illegal alien”
  • “Minorities”
  • “Mob rule”
  • “Peanut gallery”
  • “Pow wow”
  • “Tribal knowledge”
  • “Whitelist”

...to name but a few.

