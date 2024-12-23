103 Things That Higher Ed Declared Racist In 2024
Racism is the intentional mistreatment of someone on the basis of their race – at least in the normal world. But in academia, racism is anything producing disparities, according to Professor Ibram Kendi.
What follows is a long list of people, places, actions, and other things declared racist this year by higher ed, though a few came from K-12.
If something needs “anti-racist” action or “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” it follows it must be racist, or else it would not need correction.
Academic disciplines:
- Chemistry
- Classics
- Evolutionary biology
- Engineering
- Immunology
- Math
- STEM in general
- Twenty different departments at Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Actions:
- Accusing a black student of plagiarism
- Banning DEI
- Being Asian but romantically interested in white people
- Course evaluations
- Criticizing a black female reporter
- Criticizing plagiarism
- Marriage/being married
- Mentioning a black female congresswoman has fake eyelashes
- Murder
- Not pronouncing Kamala Harris’ name right
- Not voting for Kamala Harris
- Opioid crisis
- Opposing DEI
- Opposing oil and gas restrictions to fight climate change
- Pollution
- Questioning Kamala Harris’ racial identity
- Romance
- “Traditional grading”
- Voter registration
- Voting for Trump
- White people running in shorts
- White people rapping
Beliefs:
- Being pro-life/pointing out high abortion rates for black women
- Christianity
- Colorblindness
- Nostalgia
Career fields:
- Counseling
- Ecological farming
- Education
- Dentistry
- Disaster response
- Geology
- Law enforcement
- Medicine
- Ocean sciences
- Nursing
- Surgical oncology
Entertainment/culture:
- Dolly Parton’s free book program
- Dressing as a Native American at a Kansas City Chiefs game
- Liking Taylor Swift
- Michaelangelo’s “Creation of Adam”
- Paintings of British countryside
- Porcelain
- Telling a Japanese professor about a good sushi restaurant
Food:
- Fried chicken
- Milk
People:
- Ben Shapiro
- Conservatives
- Donald Trump
- Duke University sports fans
- Nikki Haley
- Rapper Tom MacDonald
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- White people
Places:
- Coeur D’Alene, Idaho
- Columbia University
- Greenhouses
- Israel
- Lake Merritt, California parking lot
- Northern Idaho
- Pennsylvania public universities
- Sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms
- Swimming pools
- Thousands of streets that use allegedly offensive terms
- University of Michigan
Words:
- “Anglo-Saxon”
- “Blacklist’
- “DEI hire’
- “Guru’
- “Illegal alien”
- “Minorities”
- “Mob rule”
- “Peanut gallery”
- “Pow wow”
- “Tribal knowledge”
- “Whitelist”
...to name but a few.