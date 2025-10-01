Trump Admin Puts $18BN In NYC Infrastructure Projects On Hold Due To Shutdown

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought announced on X earlier that the Trump administration was withholding $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects due to "unconstitutional DEI principles". This comes as President Trump has stated his administration has more power during the shutdown to slash and burn spending that funds the Democratic Party machine.

Vought wrote on X, "Roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles. More info to come soon from."

"Specifically, the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Ave Subway," Vought added in a second post.

A source familiar with the situation told NBC News that the Trump administration "has concerns that the contracts awarded are inconsistent with civil rights laws and the U.S. Constitution because they were given based on racists DEI," adding, "Thus, a review of contracts awarded under the Biden administration is required. The person noted that the "review is also paused because of the shutdown."

On Tuesday, the president warned that he could "get rid of a lot of things" that would heavily impact the Democratic Party, adding, "We can eliminate many things we didn't want ... and they'd be Democrat things."

At a press conference earlier, left-wing New York Governor Kathy Hochul responded to Vought's X post: "You know as I stand here, the bad news just keeps coming."

Hochul pointed out that the administration is using culture wars as a pretext for its actions: "Culture wars, over the tens of thousands of jobs that we've created, with these infrastructure projects that were literally talked about for decades, that we finally could get moving, create jobs and opportunity and take care of infrastructure challenges that others were too timid to take on in the past."

Perhaps the Democrats overplayed their hand, and this shutdown gives Trump cover to dismantle the bloated federal government, with a reduction-in-force plan that could extend beyond standard furloughs. Trump's effort to crush the Deep State earlier this year was met with roadblock after roadblock by radical leftist activist judges.

Panic mode sets in for Democrats in the far-left state of Maryland.

🚨 JUST IN: Nationwide, Democrats are in full-blown panic mode upon hearing that Russ Vought is being unleashed to fire federal workers during the Schumer Shutdown.



