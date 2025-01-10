"We're Not Screwing Around": LA Sheriff Declares Curfew Amid Arson & Looting Chaos

Where is the National Guard?

Criminal gangs have reportedly been looting mansions in fire-ravaged areas of LA County...

I’m speaking the truth today about what happened to my family in Los Angeles. Last year, I was brutally robbed by Chilean cartels in the Hollywood Hills.



Now, after my house nearly burned to the ground in the Sunset Fire, the SAME crime syndicate returned, multiple times,… pic.twitter.com/aPLgX19Vs1 — Norgard (@BrianNorgard) January 10, 2025

Looting in Los Angeles. The city is planning to declare a curfew and step up the fight against looters and arsonists. pic.twitter.com/6M4kNz8wyv — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) January 10, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: HUNDREDS OF LOOTERS INVADE NEIGHBORHOOD



"Cars pull up, doors open, and groups of men running up our street going up to the doors of these houses."



“There were 100 people came up on scooters and were trying to get into any and all houses.”



REPORTER: "Did you… pic.twitter.com/0ckGivHbpy — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 9, 2025

Looters taking advantage of evacuations in the Palisades fire.



Police aren’t letting locals back into the area, but these criminals are skirting roadblocks and closures.



We need the national guard deployed here now. Our community has been through enough. pic.twitter.com/hwc72dYp4H — Chance Washburn (@ChanceWash1) January 9, 2025

... while arson suspects have been arrested.

🚨 UPDATE: Here’s the arsonist who was arrested for allegedly starting the Kenneth Fire, which has burned 800+ acres of Los Angeles



Are we about to find out these fires are being set by illegal migrant gangs with the intent of looting?



Or maybe to distract law enforcement? https://t.co/xjyb6nSMx3 pic.twitter.com/ZiVrE1Hukw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2025

The chaos unfolding in LA County prompted LA County Sheriff Robert Luna to impose a curfew across areas affected by the Pacific Palisades fire and the Eaton fire.

Nighttime curfew imposed in Los Angeles fire areas: sheriff — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 10, 2025

Luna said the curfew will be "strictly enforced," adding, "We're not screwing around with this; we don't want people taking advantage of our residents that have already been victimized."

'We're not screwing around.'



Anyone found in curfew areas will be subject to arrest, the LA county sheriff says - warning any looters they face a fine and even potential jail time.https://t.co/NLGGU1YixW



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/9hGc2hgZjs — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 10, 2025

Threat number one was the fire. Threat number two will be the chaos afterward.

Stay safe.

* * *

As Kimberley Hayek detailed earlier via The Epoch Times, as Los Angeles is devastated by several fires burning in the city, county, and surrounding region, with seven people confirmed dead, at least 20 people have been arrested for burglary, looting, and other property crimes.

At a press conference on Thursday morning, city officials gave stern warnings to those engaging in such activity.

“We’ve all seen individuals who are targeting vulnerable communities by burglarizing and looting homes,” said Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Catherine Barger. “This is simply unacceptable.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that there are more than 400 sheriff’s department personnel actively deployed to the fires, in addition to the normal staffing for patrols throughout the county.

The department continues to provide security in evacuation areas to prevent criminal behavior, such as looting, he said.

Luna clarified that when an evacuation order is in place, remaining in the affected area is a misdemeanor. If an individual commits certain crimes, that punishment could be increased to a felony.

“If you are in one of these areas and you do not belong there, you are going to be subject to arrest,” he said.

The sheriff indicated the fire death toll could rise and reminded residents to listen to orders and guidelines from local law enforcement and officials.

“I cannot emphasize enough that I urge residents that are asked to evacuate to follow our warnings,” he said.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell also shared a message to those seeking to exploit the crisis and take advantage of others.

“We’re going to be there, and we’re going to be working to hold you accountable for what you’re doing in that regard,” McDonnell said.

Newly-elected Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he has never seen such destruction over the 60 years he has lived in the area.

The fires, for which no cause has been determined, have resulted in the destruction of more than 10,000 structures. Nearly 180,000 people are under evacuation orders. The fires, which began on Tuesday and have so far scorched more than 29,000 acres, are the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

“It looked apocalyptic,” Hochman said. “Not since the 1990s when Los Angeles was hit with the fires, the flood, the earthquake, and the riots, have I seen such disaster occur here in our city.” He also said he is optimistic about the city’s ability to rebuild.

Hochman had a warning for those considering criminal behavior.

“If you want to go ahead and loot, if you want to commit burglary, if you want to engage in grand theft, if you want to engage in these internet scams where you’re going to take advantage of people who are going to be seeking insurance and government benefits, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted, and you will be punished to the full extent of the law,” he said.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a request from the county to deploy the California National Guard to support law enforcement efforts in the region.