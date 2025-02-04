20,000 Government Workers Take Trump Buyout Offer As Mass Layoffs Loom

Approximately 20,000 federal workers, or around 1% of the federal workforce, have accepted the Trump administration's "buyout" offer before Thursday's deadline, Axios reports, citing a senior administration official.

The offer allows federal employees to stop working immediately and continue to be paid through Sept. 30. And with the door open for another 48 hours, the White House expects more to take the offer.

"We expect more to come. If you see what's happening at USAID, it's just one piece of the puzzle," said the official, referring to the federal agency which oversees foreign aid programs full of rogue employees that were funding all sorts of woke, anti-American projects around the world.

The buyout offer has faced heavy opposition from unions and other organizations, which argue that the offer is illegal, there's no guarantee people will actually get paid (lol), and it's something that Congress would need to authorize. The Trump admin rejects those assertions, and says it's following through on its promise to restructure the federal government.

Last week, the administration sent out a memo offering to pay all federal workers an 8-month severance through Sept. 30.

The official further stated that the administration is still trying to implement a hiring freeze, which has proven more difficult than expected as some agencies continue to hire new workers.

According to the report, the normal attrition rate within the federal workforce is around 6% per year, suggesting that some of those who have taken the buyout offer were planning to leave government service anyway.

Layoffs Likely

According to the Washington Post, the assistant commissioner of a division of the General Services Administration told staff early this week that mass layoffs across the federal government are "likely" after the 'buyout' offer expires Thursday.

"Please know that I empathize with the tough decisions you each are having to make," wrote Erv Koehler, assistant commissioner of general supplies and services at GSA, in an email obtained by the Post. "Please focus on making the best decision for you and your particular situation."

According to Koehler's email, GSA's Federal Acquisition Service "is being asked" to cut its program by 50%, which reflects the agency's goal to half the size of its staff.