"$24 Million From Foreign Nationals": House GOP Formalizes Biden Impeachment Inquiry, Releases Resolution Ahead Of Planned Vote

Ahead of next week's vote to formally move forward with the Biden impeachment inquiry, Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) has released a 14-page resolution that would authorize the investigation.

"Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes," reads the resolution, which is set for markup on Tuesday, Dec. 12, putting it on course for a Wednesday vote.

"It’s time for the House to take the next step in the Biden impeachment investigation and adopt an impeachment inquiry resolution. The White House and multiple witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and have rejected subpoenas. Despite this refusal, the investigation has uncovered alarming details that demand further scrutiny," said Armstrong in a statement.

"The Biden family and associates received more than $24 million from foreign nationals. Joe Biden received $200,000 from his brother, James Biden, the same day James received a $200,000 loan from a failing rural hospital operator. Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered Chinese money from his brother and sister-in-law. It’s become clear that the Biden family sold influence around the world using Joe Biden’s name as the product. An investigation in any jurisdiction around the country would move forward if it had these facts. A vote on an impeachment inquiry puts the House in the best position to prevail in court and uncover the truth," Armstrong continued.

The White House has argued that the GOP's ongoing impeachment inquiry is unconstitutional because it hasn't been formalized with said vote - an assessment that House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan vehemently disagreed with.

"Constitutionally, it’s not required. Speaker said we’re [in] an impeachment inquiry, [then] we’re in an impeachment inquiry," said Jordan. "But if you have a vote of the full House of Representatives and the majority say we’re in that official status as part of our overall oversight work or constitutional oversight duty that we have, it just helps us in court."

In anticipation of that vote, Democrats and the White House in recent days pointed to previous statements from swing-seat Republicans and moderates casting doubt on whether impeachment is warranted. They have also pointed to cries from Republicans when Trump’s impeachment began without taking a formal vote. But many of those same GOP members say that taking the step to authorize an inquiry is a much different question than a vote on actual impeachment articles. The House’s Judiciary, Oversight, and Ways and Means committees have for months investigated both what they have deemed the Biden family finances and a Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden’s failure to pay taxes. -The Hill

Remember when Democrats impeached Trump for asking about obvious Biden corruption in Ukraine, and then again for 'instigating' the Jan. 6 riot which was riddled with feds?

Read the resolution below: