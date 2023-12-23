3 Out Of 5 Illegal Alien Households Are Supported By Taxpayer-Funded Welfare

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

A new analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reveals that almost 60% of all illegal aliens households in the United States are benefiting from at least one form of taxpayer-funded welfare benefits.

Breitbart reports that the study, written by CIS’ Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler, found that illegal aliens households, as well as legal immigrants, use “significantly more” welfare than actual American citizens. Of illegal aliens currently occupying land in the U.S., 59% are on welfare that is funded by legal American citizens; 52% of legal immigrants are also using welfare. Meanwhile, less than 40% of American citizens use welfare.

Photo: EL PASO, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 21: In an aerial view, migrants are seen grouped together while waiting to be processed on the Ciudad Juarez side of the border on September 21, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. A recent surge of migrant crossings has occurred along the Southwestern region of the United States border. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Among the most common forms of welfare for illegals are food stamps, Medicaid, and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“This is primarily because the American welfare system is designed in large part to help low-income families with children, which describes a large share of immigrants,” the study explains.

“Compared to households headed by the United States-born, immigrant-headed households have especially high use of food programs (36 percent vs. 25 percent for the U.S.-born), Medicaid (37 percent vs. 25 percent for the U.S.-born), and the Earned Income Tax Credit (16 percent vs. 12 percent for the U.S.-born),” CIS continues.

The problem of illegals increasingly stealing welfare programs meant for American citizens will only get worse as the illegal population continues to surge to destabilizing levels. Now, after three years of Joe Biden’s open-borders policy, there are at least 49.5 million foreign-born individuals living in the United States, which is by far the largest amount ever recorded in American history. Under Biden, that total increased by about 4.5 million. If the trends remain the same, then the foreign-born population will surpass 70 million by the year 2060.

While on the campaign trail in 2020, Biden and all other Democratic candidates pledged during the primary debates that they would support giving taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens, alongside other forms of welfare.